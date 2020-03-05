Man Dies after Fall From Color Magic Cruiseferry

Color MagicImage Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

A cruiseferry passenger has died after falling overboard Color Line’s ship Color Magic off the Swedish coast.

The incident occurred in the waters off Strömstad on March 4, 2020, according to the Swedish Maritime Administration.

The 75,156 gross ton vessel, which operates on the route connecting Oslo, Norway, with Kiel, Germany, was on its way to Kiel at the time of the incident.

After receiving a mayday distress call, the Swedish Coast Guard, the Swedish Sea Rescue Society and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Southern Norway immediately launched a search for the missing person.

At around 8 p.m. that day, a Norwegian helicopter found the body of the man, a German national, in the sea. The body was recovered and transported to a Norwegian hospital.

World Maritime News has approached Color Line for more details on the incident, however, the Norwegian cruise company is yet to reply.

