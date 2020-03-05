Mayflower Autonomous Ship’s AI Captain Takes to Sea

MayflowerImage Courtesy: IBM

A new ‘AI Captain’, which will enable the Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS) to self-navigate across the Atlantic later this year, is to go to sea this month for testing, technology company IBM and marine research organization ProMare have announced. 

The trial will take place on a manned research vessel off the coast of Plymouth in the UK.

As explained, the trial will evaluate how the AI Captain uses cameras, AI and edge computing systems to safely navigate around ships, buoys and other ocean hazards that it is expected to meet during its transatlantic voyage in September 2020.

MAS will trace the route of the original 1620 Mayflower to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the famous voyage. Sailing from Plymouth, UK to Plymouth, Massachusetts with no human captain or onboard crew, it will become one of the first full-sized, fully autonomous vessels to cross the Atlantic. The mission will further the development of commercial autonomous ships and help transform the future of marine research, according to IBM.

“While the autonomous shipping market is set to grow from USD 90BN today to over USD 130BN by 2030, many of today’s autonomous ships are really just automated – robots which do not dynamically adapt to new situations and rely heavily on operator override,” Don Scott, CTO of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship, said.

“Using an integrated set of IBM’s AI, cloud, and edge technologies, we are aiming to give the Mayflower the ability to operate independently in some of the most challenging circumstances on the planet.”

With the three hulls of the trimaran MAS currently reaching the final phase of construction in Gdansk, Poland, a prototype of the AI Captain will first take to the water on a manned vessel – the Plymouth Quest – a research ship owned and operated by the Plymouth Marine Laboratory in the UK.

The March sea trials, which will be conducted in waters of Smart Sound Plymouth, will help determine how the Mayflower’s AI Captain performs in real-world maritime scenarios, and provide valuable feedback to help refine the ship’s machine learning models.

Mayflower
Image Courtesy: IBM

Related:

IBM Joins Mayflower Autonomous Ship Project

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Autonomous Ship Project Bankrolled by EU

cargo barge autoship

The autonomous-ship project being developed by the Norwegian maritime cluster received around EUR 20.1 million grant.

read more →

One Sea Alliance Welcomes New Chairman

One Sea

One Sea, the industry alliance promoting autonomous shipping, has appointed Capt Eero Lehtovaara as its new Chairman.

read more →

Samsung Heavy, SKT Ace 5G-Based Remote Control Ship Test

SHI

SHI, SK Telecom verify a 5G-based autonomous and remote control navigation test platform.

read more →

ABB, Keppel Team Up on Autonomous Tug in Singapore

ABB

ABB signs a contract with Keppel O&M to enable autonomous tug operation at the Port of Singapore in 2020.

read more →

IBM Joins Mayflower Autonomous Ship Project

Mayflower

Mayflower, a fully-autonomous ship, is planned to cross the Atlantic in September 2020.

read more →

Awake.AI Joins One Sea Alliance

One Sea

One Sea, the industry alliance which promotes the goal of self-guiding shipping, has welcomed Awake.AI as a new member. 

read more →

In Depth>

Autonomous Shipping Alliance Appoints New Chairman

One Sea

One Sea has appointed Riku-Pekka Hägg as Chairman of its Management Board.

read more →

NYK Completes 1st Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Trial

NYK

NYK makes a big step toward realizing its target of manned autonomous ships for safer operations.

read more →

Bulker Captain, Chief Officer Fined for Giving False Details

Emilie Bulker

They gave false information after a crewman passed out due to lack of oxygen in the ship’s hold.

read more →

Shipping Needs to Fully Embrace Digitalization to Prosper

digitalization

Synergy CEO: Technology will unlock the maritime sector’s true potential.

read more →

One Sea Alliance Welcomes Three New Members

autonomous shipping

Three new members joined One Sea, an alliance that promotes a common goal of self-guiding shipping.

read more →

EU Funds Autonomous Shipping Initiative for European Waters

Autonomous vessel

Project Autoship aims to build and operate two remote and autonomous vessels.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Partners to Develop Ocean-Going Autonomous Navigation System

autonomous navigation

LR signs MOU with STEE and Mitsui to develop an ocean-going autonomous navigation system.

read more →

Keppel to Develop Its 1st Autonomous Unit for Singapore

Shipping

Keppel Offshore & Marine embarked on the development of an autonomous tug for Singapore.

read more →

NMT: North Sea Hosts 1st Autonomous Shipping Tests

autonomous shipping

A series of autonomous operations trials were held in the North Sea on March 19 and 20.

read more →