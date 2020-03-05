DNV GL Awards Industry’s 1st Ship Cybersecurity Verification

ABBImage Courtesy: ABB

ABB’s solutions on board a large passenger ship have been awarded cybersecurity verification from classification society DNV GL, the technology company said. 

As a result, this vessel became the industry’s first to achieve system compliance under DNV GL’s framework for integrated cybersecurity.

The cybersecurity resilience for the vessel was enabled by close collaboration of ABB, the shipowner and DNV GL during the construction phase at a shipyard in Europe. Cybersecurity management processes will continue during the ship’s operations, with the system’s resilience maintained throughout the lifetime of the vessel, according to ABB.

“It is vital that the maritime industry focuses on cybersecurity as an essential part of both design and operation,” Johann Melsted, Area Manager Benelux & France for DNV GL, stressed.

In order to achieve sustainable shipping, vessels are increasingly fitted with integrated automation systems and digital solutions. As part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the vessel’s systems are more connected than ever before, presenting threat vectors previously unheard of in shipping. This is driving the need for closer and earlier collaboration on cybersecurity between all key stakeholders in the newbuilding process.

The classification society’s Integrated Cyber Security Dependent Systems verification establishes a framework to address cybersecurity levels for the main functions of a vessel – both during construction and in operation. While the framework is applicable to any vessel, greater sophistication and deeper integration of operational technology systems in complex vessels such as cruise ships mean that appropriate cybersecurity management is paramount. While digitalization offers opportunities to measure and manage efficiencies across the entire fleet, securing these data streams is critical to the safety of the vessels’ passengers and crew.

“As vessels become more electric, digital and connected than ever before, it is of vital importance that we equip and empower seafarers with reliable solutions that are cyber secure,” Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports.

The vessel, powered by ABB’s electric propulsion system, is part of the global support network where the company’s experts monitor operational shipboard systems, coordinate remote equipment diagnostics and offer predictive maintenance services – 24/7.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Transition Key for Future

Offshore Energy

Transition is a fact of life. Be it in your personal circumstances, as a company, but even as an industry. The need ...

read more →

Ocean Yield Wins Arbitration Case against Okeanis

Gavel

Ocean Yield wins arbitration case against Okeanis ECO Tankers.

read more →

Autonomous Ship Project Bankrolled by EU

cargo barge autoship

The autonomous-ship project being developed by the Norwegian maritime cluster received around EUR 20.1 million grant.

read more →

NY/NJ Port Stakeholders Form Coalition Against Cyber Threats

New Jersey

AMSC for the Port of NY&NJ has formed a new partnership to address the growing cybersecurity challenges.

read more →

ABS, DSME Ink Digitalization and Decarbonization JDP

ABS

ABS and DSME sign a JDP agreement to explore decarbonization, digitalization strategies for VLCC, ULCS ships.

read more →

CSSC, DNV GL to Develop Future-Proof Solutions for Shipping

DNV GL

CSSC, the largest shipbuilding group in the world, enters into a new strategic partnership with DNV GL.

read more →

In Depth>

SBM Offshore Books Two More FPSO Hulls in China

Fas4Ward FPSO

SBM Offshore has returned to Chinese shipbuilders for two more FPSO hulls.

read more →

KR, HLS Team Up on Ship Cyber Security Research

Korean Register

Korean Register and Hyundai LNG Shipping have signed an MOU for joint research on ship cyber security.

read more →

NYK, Dualog to Develop Ship Cyber Risk Management System

NYK

The project will see the development of digitized products and services across a testbed of 50 vessels.

read more →

Council Agrees Its Position on EU MRV Revision

Shipping

Last week, ambassadors of the EU member states agreed on their position on a proposal that revises EU MRV.

read more →

Airbus, HAROPA Join Forces to Offer Port Operations Solution

Port of Le Havre

The companies are combining vessel traffic and port management solutions.

read more →

Visualize the Future of Offshore Energy

The leading event for the oil & gas, marine energy and offshore wind industry.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC)

Offshore Energy 2018

The leading event for the oil & gas, marine energy and offshore wind industry.

read more →

The event for the oil & gas, marine energy and offshore wind

Home of energy transition Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) is where the energy transition takes ...

read more →

Mitsubishi Heavy Joins Charter of Trust for Cybersecurity

Cyber security

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries signed a cooperation deal in relation to the Charter of Trust on Cybersecurity.

read more →