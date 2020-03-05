Pirates Board Bulker in Singapore Strait

PiracyIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Four perpetrators boarded the Philippine-flagged bulk carrier Western Seattle while the ship was en route to Singapore on February 28, 2020.

The boarding occurred approximately 3.5 nm east of Pulau Karimun Kecil, Indonesia in the eastbound lane of the IMO-adopted Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) in the Singapore Strait.

The crew informed the master who raised the alarm and mustered all crew in the wheelhouse, Asian piracy watchdog ReCAAP said. The incident was reported to the Singapore Vessel Traffic Information System.

“There was no confrontation between the crew and perpetrators and nothing was stolen,” ReCAAP added.

“The Republic of Singapore Navy escorted the ship into Singapore and upon arrival, the Singapore Police Coast Guard boarded the ship to conduct a search. No perpetrator was found.”

The 57,900 dwt Supramax bulker, built in 2014, is owned by Nisshin Shipping from Japan, according to the data from VesselsValue.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Songa Iridium Hits the Shore in Bosphorus Strait

Songa Iridium

The ship crashed into the shore near Rumelihisari, an Ottoman fortress located on the European banks of the Bosphorus.

read more →

Five Ships Boarded in Singapore Strait

pirate flag

Five ships were boarded by pirates in the past three days while underway in the eastbound lane of Singapore Strait.

read more →

Fire Hits Tanker off Singapore, 18 Crew Evacuated

MPA Singapore informed that all 18 crew members have been safely evacuated and the fire has been put out.

read more →

Crew Member Dies in Explosion on Bulker off Indonesia

Cape India explosion

Cape India was en route from China to Australia at the time of the explosion.

read more →

Third Vessel Boarded off Singapore Over the Last Month

Piracy

This was the third such incident on ships underway in the eastbound lane of the Singapore Strait in the last 20 days.

read more →

Pirates Escape from Bulker off Pulau Cula

piracy

A group of armed pirates has boarded a bulk carrier off the Indonesian coast, IMB ICC said.

read more →

In Depth>

ReCAAP: Asian Piracy Incidents Down in August

Piracy

A total of eight incidents were reported in August, including two piracy and six armed robbery incidents.

read more →

Seven Armed Pirates Board Bulker near Singapore Strait

CK Bluebell

After the attack, the bulker CK Bluebell resumed its voyage to Incheon, South Korea.

read more →

Berge Bulk Adds New Energy-Efficient Bulker to Its Fleet

Berge Mafadi

The new bulker ranks amongst the most energy-efficient bulk carriers in the world, according to Berge Bulk.

read more →

Strait of Hormuz in Focus after Recent Attacks on Tankers

Tanker

Recent attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman raised concerns over the security of transit in the area.

read more →

Sunken Supply Ship Will Not Affect Singapore Vessel Traffic

Shipping

MPA Singapore's hydrographic survey showed that the wreck is located 41 meters below the sea surface.

read more →

ReCAAP Warns Tug Boat Owners as Piracy in Singapore Rises

Piracy

ReCAAP ISC has warned ship, particularly tug boat, owners to stay alert while transiting the Singapore Strait.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

IMB: Armed Pirates Board Tanker off Nigeria

Tanker

Armed pirates attacked an anchored product tanker off Nigeria earlier this week.

read more →

Samudera Bulker Released after 5-Month Detention

bulker

Samudera's dry bulk carrier released from detention in Honduras.

read more →

Error in Bulker's Turning Maneuver Caused Collision

collision

MPA: An error in the turning maneuver of Greece-flagged bulker caused February collision.

read more →