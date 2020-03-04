MOL, DSME Secure AIP for ‘Cryo-Powered’ Regas System for FSRUs

AIP Cryo-Powered RegasImage Courtesy: MOL

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering have obtained Approval in Principle (AIP) from Bureau Veritas for the design of a new cold energy use regasification system, ‘Cryo-Powered Regas’, for Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs).

FSRUs are floating facilities used for storing and regasifying LNG, which is then pressurized and piped ashore.

MOL and DSME have been jointly developing the system to enhance fuel consumption efficiency and reduce CO2 emission of FSRU. The cold power generation technology is based on the Organic Rankine Cycle.

Organic Rankine Cycle system itself is a proven technology that has been utilized in multiple onshore LNG terminals for around 40 years.

As explained by BV, this will be the first time the system has been developed for use in a floating terminal.

During the LNG regasification process – as the liquefied natural gas at -163 warms up and changes to its gaseous state, cold energy is recovered for power generation instead of being fully dispersed back into the ocean as cold seawater.

The system is targeted to reduce the fuel gas consumption and CO2 emission for FSRU approximately 50% by recovering approximately 70% of the power consumption in the regasification process at maximum rated regas flow rate.

“We are always looking to support innovation. Gas is a particular area of focus and expertise for BV. Floating gas terminals are well supported both by our rules for FSRUs and FSUs and by working closely with important stakeholders like MOL and DSME to promote safety, sustainability and efficiency in FSRU/FU design, construction and operations,” Claude Maillot, Senior Vice President, North Asia Zone for BV, said.

MOL and DSME plan to test the technology in a small-scale pilot facility early in 2021, before commercializing the technology in future FSRU projects.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

MOL, DSME Join Forces on Cutting FSRUs' Environmental Impact

MOL FSRU

MOL, DSME exploring new technology to reduce environmental impact for FSRUs.

read more →

Wallenius SOL Picks MAN Fuel Gas Supply System for New RoRos

Wallenius SOL

Wallenius SOL has selected MAN Energy Solutions' LNG fuel-gas supply systems for its two new icebreaking RoRos.

read more →

DSME Bags USD 711 Mn Order for 6 Boxships

Containership

DSME has secured an order for six containerships from an undisclosed owner.

read more →

Avance Gas Orders 91,000 cbm LPG VLGC Pair at DSME

LPG Carrier

Avance Gas Holding inks shipbuilding contracts for two 91,000 cbm, LPG dual-fuel VLGCs.

read more →

DSME Nets Order for USD 380 Mn Trio

LNG Carrier

DSME has won an order for the construction of three new ships, one LNG carrier and two VLCCs.

read more →

DSME: 1st LNG Carrier with Air Lubrication System Delivered

DSME

DSME has delivered its first LNG carrier with an in-house developed air lubrication system.

read more →

In Depth>

DSME Wins Order for Five Boxships

DSME

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering receives a contract to build 5 containerships.

read more →

Cryo Shipping Turns to Biogas, Hydrogen

Cryo Shipping

Cryo Shipping gets government grants to develop infrastructure for the supply of fully renewable energy as marine fuel.

read more →

DSME Gets AiP for World’s Largest Ethane/Ethylene Carrier

DSME receiving Approval in Principle

The 165,000 cbm jumbo ethane/ethylene carriers would have IMO Type B cargo tanks made of Hi-MN steel.

read more →

DSME Gets Approvals for Crosstie-Less VLCC Design

VLCC

Japan, the United States, Greece, UK, Norway, France, China and Korea granted approvals for the design.

read more →

CRYO Shipping Conducts Its 1st LNG Bunker Op in Sweden

CRYO LNG tanker

The company has already undertaken its first LNG bunkering operation in Malmø, Sweden.

read more →

Maran Gas Places Order for Its 6th LNG Carrier at DSME

LNG carrier Maran Gas Amphipolis

The new 174,000 cbm unit is scheduled for delivery by the fourth quarter of 2021.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

DSME Smart Ship Solution Gets LR's Approval in Principle

DSME, LR Approval in Principle

The descriptive note ‘Digital AL3 SAFE SECURITY’ confirms the system's compliance with LR digital ships requirements.

read more →

Korea's DSME Joining Forces with DNV GL for Future Projects

DNV GL and DSME

The cooperation will address the shipbuilding and offshore plant industries.

read more →

DSME to Build One More LNG Carrier for Maran Gas

Singning ceremony for construction of LNG carrier

John Angelicoussis' Maran Gas Maritime placed an order for another LNG carrier at Daewoo Shipbuilding.

read more →