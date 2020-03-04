Metro Ports Joins Green Marine Environmental Certification Program

portIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Terminal operator and stevedoring company Great Lakes Stevedoring DBA Metro Ports has become a Green Marine member by enrolling its Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor’s terminal into the program.

Green Marine is a voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime transportation industry. The initiative strives to surpass regulatory requirements in measurable ways.

“Innovation, adaptation, efficiency and achievement have characterized Metro Ports during its lengthy history, with those principles continuing to guide us,” Robert Dickey, the president of Metro Ports, commented.

“Making this commitment to benchmark our environmental performance using the Green Marine framework, and striving for continual improvement that surpasses regulatory compliance are the next logical steps for us,” Dickey added.

“We’re so pleased to see Great Lakes Stevedoring DBA Metro Ports join the program, alongside the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor that have been certified since 2014. Becoming a Green Marine participant reflects a serious commitment by Metro Ports to greener practices,” David Bolduc, Green Marine’s executive director, said.

More than 140 companies from coast to coast in Canada and the United States are now participating in Green Marine. The program outlines a step-by-step template for port authorities, terminal operators, ship owners and shipyard managers to voluntarily and measurably reduce their environmental footprint.

Green Marine addresses key environmental issues using twelve performance indicators that include lowering air emissions, minimizing community impacts and demonstrating environmental leadership.

