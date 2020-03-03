Hyundai Mipo Inks Deal to Build Chemical Tanker

TankerImage Courtesy: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), part of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries’ (HHI), has received an order for the construction of a chemical carrier. 

The contract, worth KRW 45.3 billion (USD 38 million), has been signed with an unidentified Asian company. It also includes one option.

To be built at HMD Ulstan yard, the 40,000-ton newbuilding is scheduled to be delivered by late June 2021, the shipbuilder said.

Once completed, the tanker will have a length of 183 meters and a width of 32.2 meters.

This is the ninth chemical tanker order secured by Hyundai Mipo in the past few months, according to the shipbuilder.

World Maritime News Staff

Related:

Thenamaris Lifts Option for 4th LPG Carrier at Hyundai Mipo

probunkers, Hyundai Mipo Sign LOI for LNG Bunker Vessel Pair

Hyundai Group on a Winning Streak

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Thenamaris Lifts Option for 4th LPG Carrier at Hyundai Mipo

Hyundai Mipo

Thenamaris has declared an option for the fourth in a series of 38,000 cbm LPG carriers.

read more →

TOP Ships Offloads Two More Tankers

Top Ships

TOP Ships has entered into agreements to dispose of an MR2 tanker pair.

read more →

TOP Ships Sells Its Only Two MR1 Tankers

tankers

TOP Ships disposed of its only two medium range (MR) 1 product/chemical tankers.

read more →

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Lifts Option for Chemical Tanker

Tanker

Navig8 Chemical Tankers declares option to purchase a 2015-built chemical tanker from Ocean Yield.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo Boosts Orderbook with Three More Ships

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has secured contracts for the construction of two LPG carriers and one RoPax ferry.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo to Build LNG Bunkering Vessel for Asian Owner

Hyundai Mipo

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has secured an order for one 18,000 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering ship. 

read more →

In Depth>

d’Amico, Glencore Joint Venture to Sell MR Tanker

d’Amico International Shipping

GLENDA International Shipping would sell the 47,147 dwt Glenda Megan, one of its six vessels.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo Lands LPG Carrier Contract

LPG carrier

Hyundai Mipo revealed it would work with a Mexican yard on the contract.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo to Build Car Carrier Pair for European Company

hhi

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard secures order for two car carriers.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo Clinches Deal for Product Tanker Duo

Tanker

Shipbuilder wins order for two product tankers from an undisclosed European shipowner.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo Secures Containership Order

feeder

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard receives an order for two feeder containerships.

read more →

Lukoil Wins Marine Lubricants Supply Deal for 24 KOTC Ships

Lukoil

Lukoil Marine Lubricants will once again supply Kuwait Oil Tanker Company’s full fleet of tanker vessels.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Hyundai Mipo Gets AiP for LNG-Fueled MR Tanker Design

Hyundai Mipo, AiP for LNG-fuelled MR tanker design

Lloyd's Register granted an approval in principle for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard's LNG-fueled MR tanker design.

read more →

d’Amico Tankers Sheds Another Product Tanker

d’Amico Tankers

The sale and leaseback deal was signed with a Japanese counterparty.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo to Build Boxship Trio for Asian Owner

Hundai Mipo Dockyard

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has clinched orders to build three container vessels for an Asian client.

read more →