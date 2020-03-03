Hyundai Mipo Inks Deal to Build Chemical Tanker

zoom Image Courtesy: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), part of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries’ (HHI), has received an order for the construction of a chemical carrier.

The contract, worth KRW 45.3 billion (USD 38 million), has been signed with an unidentified Asian company. It also includes one option.

To be built at HMD Ulstan yard, the 40,000-ton newbuilding is scheduled to be delivered by late June 2021, the shipbuilder said.

Once completed, the tanker will have a length of 183 meters and a width of 32.2 meters.

This is the ninth chemical tanker order secured by Hyundai Mipo in the past few months, according to the shipbuilder.

World Maritime News Staff

