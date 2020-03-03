Sea Intelligence: COVID-19 Impact Pushes Carriers’ Revenue Loss to USD 1.9 Bln

ContainershipIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pexels

The impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on container shipping continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace.

Copenhagen-based Sea Intelligence said in its weekly analytical report that a global volume loss due to COVID-19 impact has reached 1.9 million TEU amid blanking of sailings by global carriers.

Carriers are blanking sailings as a way of dealing with the cargo volume slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak originating from China and the closure of manufacturing plants in the country as a precautionary measure aimed at curbing the outbreak.

At a rough average freight rate of 1,000 USD/TEU, this equals to a revenue loss of USD 1.9 billion for the carriers.

The number of blank sailings in weeks 5-15 of 2020 on the Transpacific has increased to 111, of which 48 have been blanked due to COVID-19, and the remainder due to “normal” Chinese New Year capacity management.

On Asia-Europe, the number of blank sailings has increased to 75, of which 29 are due to COVID-19, the intelligence provider said.

“From a more positive angle, we appear to be seeing a stabilization. Even though the carriers have announced 7 more blank sailings over the past week, which corresponds to an additional 7% removal of capacity, the pace of new blank sailings has clearly declined, suggesting a belief from the carriers that volumes will slowly be brought back to normal levels. The bulk of the blank sailings were announced during weeks 7 and 8,” Alan Murphy, CEO, Sea-Intelligence, said.

“This, however, does not mean the ripple effects are over – far from it. We have already outlined in the past weeks how this will impact the round-trip dynamics and create shortages of both vessel capacity and equipment availability. Carriers are already pushing rate increases on account of this, and for some back-haul shippers the coming weeks might well be a matter of whether they can get their cargo moved at all, almost irrespective of the price they are willing to pay.”

The capacity management measures have ensured freight rates remain on the same levels, for now, staving off a feared financial-crisis-like rate implosion.

Furthermore, there were fears that should the situation get prolonged, that aside from blanking of sailings, carriers would have to resort to heavier capacity reduction measures such as idling of ships and demolitions.

This might not be the case, as there are signs that the cargo flow situation at coastal ports in China is normalizing as manufacturing plants start to reopen.

Graphs: Sea Intelligence

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Cargo Volumes at U.S. Ports Expected to Drop by 20 Pct

Bayone Terminal

Cargo volumes at many U.S. ports are expected to go down by 20 percent.

read more →

Coronavirus Pushes Japanese Cruise Operator into Bankruptcy

japan

A Japanese cruise operator has been forced to file for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

read more →

Cargo Flow Easing Up at China's Major Coastal Ports

CMA CGM

CMA CGM: Business operations have now entered the recovery phase.

read more →

BW LPG Brings Total LPG Retrofits to 12

BW LPG

BW LP has exercised another option for the delivery and retrofitting of a further four dual-fuel LPG propulsion engines.

read more →

Contship Italia's Operations Unaffected by Coronavirus

Citavecchia Italy

Contship Italia Group announced that its terminal operations are not affected by the rise in coronavirus cases in Italy.

read more →

Singapore Cuts Port Dues to Passenger Ships

Cruise ship

The measure is part of COVID-19 relief package.

read more →

In Depth>

HMM Eyes Improved Performance in 2020

Hyundai Containership in Virginia

HMM)is bullish on its performance in 2020, relying heavily on its new cooperation with THE Alliance.

read more →

Rising Operating Vessel Costs Push GulfNav Deeper into Loss

Huwaylat Vessel

Gulf Navigation Holding closed the third quarter of this year with a widened net loss.

read more →

DHT Reports Loss Despite Revenue Growth

DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings ended the third quarter of this year with a net loss despite posting higher shipping revenues.

read more →

Samsung Heavy Wins USD 186 Mn LNG Carrier Deal

LNG carrier

Under the construction contract, the vessel is scheduled for delivery in late October 2021.

read more →

"Challenging" Market Pushes Eagle Bulk into Loss

Bulker

The company reported a net loss of USD 6 million for the period against a net income of USD 3.5 million a year earlier.

read more →

Gulf Navigation Widens Net Loss in First Half 2019

Tanker

The company delivered a net loss of AED 27.8 million (USD 7.5 million) in first half of 2019.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

CMA CGM Delivers Loss, Takes New Step in Transformation

CMA CGM containership

Net loss for the quarter reached USD 43 million, compared to a loss of USD 77 million reported a year earlier.

read more →

GulfNav Posts Net Loss but Revenue Jumps

Gulf Fanatir

Gulf Navigation Holding (GulfNav) ended the first quarter of this year with a net loss.

read more →

Better Tanker Rates Push Sovcomflot to Profit in 4Q

Sovcomflot, Christophe de Margerie

Sovcomflot returned to black in the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by improving tanker rates.

read more →