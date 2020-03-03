Coronavirus Suspicion: AIDAaura Cruise Ship Held in Norway, Checks Underway

zoom Illustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

AIDAaura, a cruise ship operated by German cruise line AIDA Cruises, has been stopped at a Norwegian port due to coronavirus suspicion.

As informed, two passengers on board the 42,289 gross ton cruise vessel are suspected to be infected with COVID-19. They remain quarantined in their cabins.

“The departure of AIDAaura from Haugesund has been delayed since yesterday evening, March 2, 2020, in order for local health authorities to check the health status of two German guests,” AIDA Cruises told World Maritime News.

“This check is being carried out as a precautionary measure. The guests were routinely contacted by the relevant German health authorities to review an issue. Both are symptom-free.”

The test results will be available today afternoon, Haugesund Municipality separately informed.

The cruise line added that all passengers are currently staying on board and that shore excursions would not take place.

The 2003-built passenger ship arrived in Norway after departing Hamburg on February 29. With about 1,200 passengers on board, AIDAaura was scheduled to leave Haugesund harbor in the afternoon hours of March 2.

