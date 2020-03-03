Keel Laid for Russia’s 1st LNG-Fueled Passenger Ship

zoom Photo: President of Republic of Tatarstan

A keel-laying ceremony has been held for Chaika LNG, the first passenger ship in Russia to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), Gazprom said.

The event was held on February 27 at the shipyard of Zelenodolsk Plant named after A.M. Gorky in Zelenodolsk, the Republic of Tatarstan.

Intended for passenger voyages, the new motor vessel, which can accommodate at least 170 people, is expected to be launched as early as this year.

The use of natural gas in river and maritime transport is a new segment of the NGV market. Today, LNG is a promising motor fuel for waterborne transport and the most affordable alternative to bunker fuel oil and diesel fuel.

It is planned that the Republic of Tatarstan will produce LNG-powered tourist ships and Gazprom will be responsible for refueling these vessels.

As informed, the number of NGV refueling units in the region has doubled to 20 since 2016, including the CNG filling station built in Almetyevsk in late 2019.

This year, Gazprom plans to build two new CNG stations in Zainsk and Nurlat, as well as to renovate and upgrade a CNG station in Buinsk. The company is considering the possibility of constructing a number of other NGV refueling units in Tatarstan.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to set up an infrastructure for LNG production and refueling of waterborne and road transport, according to Gazprom.