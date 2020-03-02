Seven Seas Splendor Christened in Miami

zoom Image Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a brand of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), christened its newest ship Seven Seas Splendor in Miami.

Seven Seas Splendor, built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, was delivered to its owner in January 2020.



“Seven Seas Splendor is the epitome of luxury perfected,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“Every ship we launch gets even better, and Seven Seas Splendor is magnificent. The collaboration between the designers, engineers, craftsmen, hotel and restaurant teams, and the crew onboard, all brings the renowned Regent experience to life on this beautiful ship. Seven Seas Splendor is a celebration of excellence, friendship, success and luxury.”

Seven Seas Splendor is helmed by 30-year veteran Captain Serena Melani, the first woman to captain a newly built ocean cruise ship.

Seven Seas Splendor, featuring 55,000 in gross tonnage, and 224 meters of length, can host 750 guests.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has a fleet of five ships, those being: Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Splendor, and Seven Seas Voyager.

The cruise liner is scheduled to add a sixth new ship to its fleet in 2023.