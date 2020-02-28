British Ports Seeking Funds to Fight Coronavirus Spread

Liverpool portIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

The British ports industry is requesting further support for port health authorities to prevent coronavirus spreading and impacting businesses.

As the number of new confirmed cases of the Wuhan COVID-19 grows, particularly in mainland Europe, the British Ports Association (BPA) has today written to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock MP to outline the UK port sector’s growing concerns.

In the letter, the BPA’s Chief Executive Richard Ballantyne requested that the UK government find additional resources so that port health authorities, working in conjunction with public health bodies, are fully prepared for any emergency controls that need to be implemented as a result of the coronavirus.

The BPA has also noted that some UK ports feel they have been put in the position of having to make decisions on health matters for which they are not qualified.

In the UK, port health authorities, who are managed and resourced by local authorities, are responsible for developing health controls at seaports and airports and are tasked with preventing the introduction of dangerous epidemic diseases through shipping activity without creating unnecessary disruptions to world trade.

Commenting on the letter sent to the Health Secretary, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive at the BPA said:

“UK ports have been working closely with relevant authorities to prepare for and guard against the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Ports have highlighted though that it is acutely obvious local port health authorities, who are resourced by local authorities, are in real need of additional resources to prepare for such emergency situations.”

“The current risks from direct traffic arriving from Chinese ports is relatively low… However, ports are acting vigilantly and as the virus appears now to be spreading around Europe, the sector is bracing itself for new risks and challenges. Short sea sailings and flights could be subject to new measures but some UK port health authorities are frantically attempting to prepare,” he added.

While approximately 70% of the UK’s immigration is facilitated by air, a sizeable 30% of passenger movements are handled by seaports. Along with domestic ferry services, there are over 60 million passenger movements each year and the BPA represents all the UK’s ports who facilitate this traffic.

“Current market data shows that the impact of the Coronavirus is expected to be greater than SARS given the service sector has a greater share of the Chinese economy, China accounting for a significant amount of global seaborne imports and global shipbuilding, and the majority of ship repair,” Ballantyne added.

“Currently we understand that there are expected to be 6 million fewer global shipping container movements and a 20% decline in Chinese-Europe trade. This along with further potential disruptions to logistics chains in the UK lead to certain product shortages for British businesses and consumers,” he concluded.

