BW LPG Brings Total LPG Retrofits to 12

BW LPGImage Courtesy: BW LPG

Owner and operator of very large gas carriers BW LPG has exercised another option for the delivery and retrofitting of a further four dual-fuel LPG propulsion engines, committing to retrofit 12 of its VLGCs with LPG propulsion technology.

The move comes in less than 20 days since the company announced it was doubling its LPG retrofits from the original four to eight. The option for an additional four units was lifted on the back of stronger-than-expected performance during rigorous type-approval tests, BW LPG said.

 “For us, as the world’s largest owner and operator of VLGCs, this means that we invest significant resources and expertise to pioneer technology that can be used to push our industry towards decarbonization without the need for dedicated newbuilding orders. We thank our industry partners who have worked in close collaboration with us to ensure that this pioneering technology is safe and reliable for implementation,” Anders Onarheim, BW LPG CEO, said.

Delivery and retrofitting of these 12 dual-fuel engines into BW LPG’s fleet is set to begin in 2020 and is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2021.

The further investment in LPG retrofits is being revealed as BW LPG reports a net profit after tax of USD 153.8 million, against loss after tax of USD 34.1 million reported in Q4, 2018.

Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) income increased to USD 191.6 million in Q4 2019, against USD 84.6 million in Q4, 2018, mainly attributable to higher LPG spot rates and higher fleet utilization.

“For 2020, we continue to have a positive freight outlook, supported by sustained U.S LPG exports despite a high number of newbuild deliveries in the first half of the year. So far, in Q1 2020, we have seen limited impact from the COVID-19 outbreak on LPG freight rates. However, the unpredictable development of this outbreak has increased uncertainty with potential near-term impact on LPG imports into China and longer-term impact on LPG production following the decline in oil and gas prices,” the company said.

BW LPG expects the scheduled terminal expansions by Enterprise and Targa in the latter half of 2020, combined with an increasingly likely easing of the U.S.-China trade war, to support strong U.S. export growth.

On the other hand, the company doesn’t see much potential for growth in Middle Eastern exports in 2020 due to the uncertainties on whether OPEC+ production cuts will be extended, and heightened political tensions in the region.

“For the longer term, we maintain our view that sustained U.S. LPG production growth and no further newbuild orders remain key to a balanced VLGC market,” BW LPG concluded.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Posted on February 28, 2020 with tags , .

Safe Bulkers Delays 5 Scrubber Installations

Scrubber

Safe Bulkers has pushed the installation of scrubbers on five of its vessels for the second quarter of the year.

read more →

BW LPG Doubles Its Commitment to LPG as Fuel

BW LPG Carrier

BW LPG will retrofit a total of eight vessels with LPG propulsion technology.

read more →

Scorpio Bulkers Reports Lower Vessel Revenues

Bulker

Monaco-based shipping company Scorpio Bulkers managed to return to profit in the fourth quarter of 2019.

read more →

Vessel Demand Rises as Boxships Queue for Scrubber Retrofits

containership

More than 100 containerships aggregating 950,000 TEUs were in yards for scrubber retrofits last month.

read more →

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Adds 4 Ships to Odfjell Pool

Odfjell

Following the delivery of the four vessels, Odfjell's Chempool25 will total nineteen tankers.

read more →

Okeanis Eco Tanker Earnings Hit by Scrubber Refits

VLCC

The company is looking forward to a strong fourth quarter, however.

read more →

In Depth>

Yangzijiang Secures 11 Orders in 2nd Half of 2019

So far this year the company secured 16 vessels, compared to 36 shipbuilding orders signed a year earlier.

read more →

Capital Product Partners Eyes Scrubbers for Six More Ships

Capital Product Partners is looking to equip at least six more ships with scrubbers in the coming period.

read more →

DHT Reports Loss Despite Revenue Growth

DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings ended the third quarter of this year with a net loss despite posting higher shipping revenues.

read more →

Castor Maritime Buys Third Panamax Bulker

Castor Maritime

This is the company's second vessel purchase since it listed on NASDAQ in February this year.

read more →

MPCC: 3 of 10 Boxships Complete Scrubber Retrofit

MPC Container Ships

MPC Container Ships completes scrubber retrofitting and commissioning for the first three of its vessels.

read more →

NYK Signs Another LNG Carrier Long-Term Charter with Total

LNG carrier

The newbuild is to be delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries in 2021.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

MPC Container Ships to Use CTL Payout for Scrubber Retrofits

Containership

CTL, sale of damaged vessels opened a window of opportunity for the company to finance scrubber retrofits.

read more →

MPC Container Ships Posts Q1 Loss amid Market Headwinds

boxships

Norwegian shipowner MPC Container Ships ASA closed Q1 2019 with a net loss.

read more →

Boxship Scrubber Retrofits to Surge Ahead of IMO 2020

Containership

Alphaliner: 16 containerships, ranging from 2,900 TEU to 18,000 TEU, are undergoing retrofit in the Far East.

read more →