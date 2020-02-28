Yamal LNG Ships 30 Million Tons of LNG

LNG carrierImage Courtesy: DSME

Yamal LNG, a joint venture LNG project in Sabetta, Russia, has shipped its thirty millionth ton of LNG since the commencement of the project.

The Arc7 ice-class tanker Nikolay Yevgenov loaded the 411th cargo as the project reached 30 million tons of LNG dispatched since the start-up of Train 1 in December 2017.

The 172,600 cbm ship is one of fifteen icebreaking LNG tankers built for Teekay LNG Partners under a USD 4.8 billion contract awarded in 2014.

The facility is currently exceeding the design capacity of 16.5 million tons per annum. In 2019, the first full year of simultaneous operation of all three liquefaction trains, Yamal LNG produced 18.4 million tons of LNG, exceeding the plant’s design capacity by 11% or 1.9 million tons.

Yamal LNG is constructing a 17.4 mtpa natural gas liquefaction plant comprised of three LNG trains of 5.5 mtpa each and one LNG train of 900 thousand tons per annum, utilizing the hydrocarbon resources of the South-Tambeyskoye field in the Russian Arctic.

The first LNG Train began production in Q4 2017, Trains 2 and 3 – in July 2018 and November 2018, respectively.

Yamal LNG is owned and operated by a partnership comprised of Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%), and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%). It aims to tap natural gas reserves totaling more than 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

