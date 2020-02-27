US: Singaporean Shipping Company Pleads Guilty to Oily Bilge Dumping

GavelIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pexels under CC0 Creative Commons license

On February 26, 2020, Unix Line, a Singapore-based shipping company, pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships, the US Department of Justice said.

In pleading guilty, Unix Line admitted that its crew members onboard the Zao Galaxy, an 16,408 GT ocean-going tanker, knowingly failed to record in the vessel’s oil record book the overboard discharge of oily bilge water without the use of required pollution-prevention equipment.

According to the plea agreement, Unix Line is the operator of the Zao Galaxy, which set sail from the Philippines on January 21, 2019, heading toward Richmond, California, carrying a cargo of palm oil.

On February 11, 2019, the Zao Galaxy arrived in Richmond, where it underwent a U.S. Coast Guard inspection and examination. Examiners discovered that during the voyage, a Unix Line-affiliated ship officer directed crew members to discharge oily bilge water overboard. The discharges were knowingly not recorded in the Zao Galaxy’s oil record book.

Unix Line’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 20, the Department of Justice added.

Established in 1990, Unix Line is a full subsidiary of MOL Chemical Tankers — formerly known as Tokyo Marine.

Related:

Two Shipping Firms, Seafarer Charged for Oily Waste Dumping

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Bernhard Fined USD 1.75 Mln for Dumping Bilge Waste

Gavel

Bernhard will pay a total fine of USD 1.75 million.

read more →

Court Convicts Evridiki Navigation, Liquimar Tankers

Gavel

U.S. court convicted Evridiki Navigation, Liquimar Tankers Management Services Inc for pollution crimes.

read more →

Activists Protest Seattle Cruise Terminal Expansion

Stand.earth and 350 Seattle activists protested against Port of Seattle’s Cruise Terminal 46 expansion proposal.

read more →

Two Shipping Firms, Seafarer Charged for Oily Waste Dumping

Gavel

Four illegal overboard discharges occurred from Zao Galaxy between the last week of January and February 11, 2019.

read more →

Shipping Firms Fined USD 1.8 Mn for Covering Up Pollution

cargo ship

Two shipping companies will pay a USD 1.8 million criminal penalty for pollution caused by a cargo vessel.

read more →

Bulker Captain, Chief Officer Fined for Giving False Details

Emilie Bulker

They gave false information after a crewman passed out due to lack of oxygen in the ship’s hold.

read more →

In Depth>

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Hit with Criminal Cartel Charges

Wallenius Wilhelmsen; Don Quijote

The alleged cartel conduct is related to shipping of certain vehicles to Australia between June 2011 and July 2012.

read more →

ACCC: K Line Fined USD 23.5 Mn for Criminal Cartel Conduct

Brasilia Highway

Japan's K Line has been convicted of criminal cartel conduct in Australia and fined AUD 34.5 million.

read more →

Two Former Höegh Autoliners Execs Charged for Price Fixing

Hoegh Autoliners

An investigation has led to charges against a total of thirteen executives and five companies.

read more →

Portline Bulk to Pay USD 1.5 Mn Fine for Using Magic Pipe

Gavel

Portline Bulk International pleaded guilty to violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships and obstruction.

read more →

Capital Ship, Chief Engineers Face Water Pollution Charges

Shipping

Capital Ship Management and two chief engineers face charges for dumping of oily waste from CMA CGM Amazon.

read more →

Greek Trio Accused of Faking Pollution Records

greek-flag

Greek trio indicted for failing to keep accurate ship pollution control records, falsifying records in the US.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Two Greek Firms Sentenced for Dumping Oil in Texas Ports

Gavel

Owner and operator of oil tanker Nicos I.V. sentenced for illegal oil discharges in Texas port waters.

read more →

Ship Manager, Owner Face Pollution Charges in US

Shipping

Nederland Reefer's manager, owner and Chief Engineer charged with failing to maintain an accurate oil record book.

read more →

d’Amico to Pay USD 4 Mn for Oily Waste Dumping

d’Amico International Shipping

d’Amico Shipping Italia will pay a USD 4 million penalty and be placed on probation for four years.

read more →