Vale: 20 Evacuated after Giant Iron Ore Ship Starts Listing

Stellar Banner
Image Courtesy: Marinha do Brasil/Brazilian Navy

Twenty crew members of the iron ore ship MV Stellar Banner were evacuated after the colossal bulker experienced bow damage and started listing heavily.

The incident occurred while the ship was leaving Ponta de Madeira port terminal in the northern Brazilian state of Maranhao, on Monday night, February 24, Brazilian miner Vale informed.

The vessel was heading for Qingdao, China, loaded with 275,000 tonnes of iron ore when it got disabled.

The 2016-built bulker is owned and operated by the South Korean shipping company Polaris Shipping.

“It was also reported to Vale that, as a precautionary measure, the 20 crew members were safely evacuated and that the ship’s captain adopted a grounding maneuver about 100 kilometers off the coast of São Luís,” Vale said in a statement.

The operation at the port continues as normal, with no impact on the iron ore shipments, the company added.

Vale as the port operator has dispatched technical-operational support including tugs to the site and is collaborating with maritime authorities to assist the stricken vessel.

The footage provided to our news desk by the Brazilian Navy shows that the ship is experiencing water ingress and is in danger of sinking. The VLOC is listing heavily to its starboard.


Brazilian Navy said that it had dispatched four ships to the site to determine the state of the vessel and provide assistance. Initial information indicates that the ship had two leaks in its bow.

It has been informed that Ardent Global has been hired for the salvage of the vessel by the ship’s owner.

In addition, a tugboat with a containment boom and other related equipment was sent to the vessel to contain possible environmental damage by potential fuel leakage.

The cause of the capsizing is yet to be determined.

World Maritime News Staff; Image Courtesy: Brazilian Navy

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Vale's Recovery to Be the Biggest Swing Factor for Iron Ore

Bulker

Wood Mackenzie forecasts an accelerated recovery in shipments from Q1-20.

read more →

Golden Ray’s Rudder and Propeller Removed

Golden Ray

The removal of the rudder and propeller from the capsized car carrier M/V Golden Ray completed.

read more →

Hafnia to Collect USD 230 Mn from Oslo Pre-Listing Offering

The offering price was set at NOK 25,45 (USD 2,77) per share.

read more →

Golden Ray to Be Disassembled in St. Simons Sound

Car carrier Golden Ray

The authorities would remove all of the Golden Ray’s hull, components, and cargo by disassembling the vessel in place.

read more →

Oldendorff Capesize Suffers Engine Failure in Singapore

Reports point to a failure in the ship's scrubber systems.

read more →

Hundreds Evacuated after Balearia Ferry Grounds off Spain

Pinar del Rio

The ferry had 393 passengers and 70 vehicles on board when it grounded.

read more →

In Depth>

Grounded Singapore Ferry Evacuated off Indonesia

Indera Bupala

The ferry's 40 passengers were evacuated by the Indonesian Coast Guard.

read more →

2020 Bulkers Eyes Listing on Oslo Axess

Bulker

The company's application is expected to be approved on or about July 10, 2019.

read more →

Grounded RoRo Carrying Livestock Listing Heavily off Chile

Navimag RoRo Coyhaique

The cattle are being fed but a number of them have reportedly died.

read more →

MSC Boxship Starts to List at Liverpool Port

msc

MSC Matilde, a containership operated by MSC, has been reported listing at a UK port.

read more →

Flex LNG a Step Closer to New York Listing

Flex LNG

Flex LNG has publicly filed a registration statement relating to listing its ordinary shares on the NYSE.

read more →

COSCOCS Unveils Name of Sixth Valemax Unit

Yuan Shen Hai Valemax

The 400,000-ton ore carrier was built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Capesize Ships in Pain as Chinese Iron Ore Imports Drop

Bulker

BIMCO: Dry bulk shipping industry is feeling the impact of a continuing decrease in Chinese iron ore imports.

read more →

VV: Capesize Sales at a 110-Day Standstill

Capesize

There have been no confirmed sales of Capesize bulk carriers since December last year.

read more →

Burning ConRo Ship Now Listing off France

grimaldi

The fire is still burning onboard the Grande America, which has started to list on its right side.

read more →