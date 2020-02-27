Evergreen Line Rolls Out Digital Booking Platform

zoom Illustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation has launched GreenX, an integrated container logistics solution platform.

As explained, GreenX provides a digital portal for Evergreen clients to get instant quotes and book secured space with prioritized equipment supplied by the carrier.

“Responding to the need for greater efficiencies through digitalization, GreenX allows customers to enjoy seamless booking capabilities in addition to direct access to integrated trade services,” the company said.

The digital platform is powered by BlueX Trade, a freightech supplier that has been involved in building leading ocean cargo networks, now linking the shipper community with Evergreen Line services.

Specifically, GreenX is said to benefit enterprise shippers (BCOs), NVOCCs and freight forwarders, giving them the ability to book directly with Evergreen Line — breaking the traditional rules of contract negotiation which needs to be carried out in advance with volume commitment.

In addition to a digital booking platform, GreenX customers will be able to access trade services such as freight financing, insurance, customs brokerage, trucking and warehousing in the near future. Everything they need to move a shipment will be integrated into this logistics ecosystem, according to the company.

At this initial stage, Evergreen Line will be offering GreenX facilities on routes from Asia to North America, Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America, Middle East, Australia, South Africa and Intra Asia trade lanes.