MSC Cruises: Our Ship Was Turned Away Based on Fears, not Facts

MSC MeravigliaImage Courtesy: MSC Cruises

After MSC Meraviglia was denied port access Jamaica and Cayman Islands earlier this week, MSC Cruises, owner and operator of the vessel, said the ship was effectively turned away simply based on fears, not facts.

To remind, the cruise ship with over 4,500 passengers on board and over 1,600 crew members was denied port access and disembarkation amid coronavirus precaution measures.

Specifically, after determining that a crew member had been put in isolation on board after reporting symptoms of influenza, the port authorities decided not to clear the ship for docking and disembarkation as it was feared the person might be infected with the coronavirus.

“MSC is extremely disappointed that Jamaican authorities delayed a decision for many hours to give our ship the necessary clearance to disembark guests, despite us having provided detailed medical records to the local health and national authorities ahead of its arrival as per normal protocol,” the company said in a statement to World Maritime News.

“Similarly, the decision taken overnight by the Grand Cayman authorities to refuse disembarkation at Georgetown was made without even reviewing the ship’s medical records, which show one single case of common seasonal flu (type A influenza) affecting one crew member with a travel history clearly showing no passages through territories either affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) or subject to any international health restrictions.”

The crew member, who is from the Philippines, had travelled to Miami from Manila, via direct connection in Istanbul. He developed symptoms of common flu and tested positive to type A influenza after he visited the ship’s 24/7 Medical Centre while already on board, MSC Cruises said.

The company added that the crewmember, who was diagnosed with common seasonal flu was in a stable condition, receiving anti-viral treatment and medication, and is now free of fever and nearly recovered.

“Out of precaution, he was isolated from other crew members and guests from the moment that he showed symptoms and will remain so until he is fully recovered. No other cases of type A influenza have been reported on board MSC Meraviglia,” MSC Cruises added.

“Moreover, no cases of COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus) have been reported on board MSC Meraviglia or any other ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet.”

MSC Meraviglia returned to sea heading for Cozumel, Mexico, the ship’s next scheduled port of call.

The cruise giant said on Wednesday that the ship’s command and company’s management were in contact with local health authorities to ensure that their decision will be based on a factual review of the ship’s medical records, as well as consideration for the pre-embarkation screening and on board medical and deep sanitation protocols.

In an update issued early this morning, the company confirmed it was received approval from Mexico to enter into port.

As part of its own precautionary measures aimed at curbing the potential spread of the virus on its ships and avoiding the Diamond Princess scenarion, MSC Meraviglia’s guests and crew are screened individually upon embarkation, both in terms of their travel history as well as their health.

MSC, like many other cruise operators, is denying boarding to anyone from high-risk areas like China, mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau and towns in central-northern Italy.

In addition to this, all MSC Cruises ships also conduct individual pre-boarding screening by thermal cameras to identify guests or crew members with signs or symptoms of illness such as fever (≥38 C°/100.4 F°) or feverishness, chills, cough or difficulty breathing. This also results in denied embarkation.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

NYK Cruises Cancels Cruises amid Coronavirus Outbreak

covid-19

NYK Cruises canceling all cruises on Asuka II scheduled to sail in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

read more →

Cruise Ship Denied Entry to Jamaica, Cayman Islands

MSC Meraviglia

A cruise ship denied port access to Jamaica and Cayman Islands amid coronavirus precaution measures.

read more →

Westerdam Cleared for Disembarkation in Cambodia

Westerdam

Cambodian authorities granted clearance to Westerdam to begin disembarkation of passengers.

read more →

Ship Banned over Coronavirus Fears Reaches Cambodia

Westerdam

A cruise ship has been allowed to dock in Cambodia after it was turned away from several other ports.

read more →

AIDA Cruise Ship Banned from Docking in Saint Lucia

AIDAperla

A cruise ship operated by AIDA Cruises has been refused entry at the port of Castries, Saint Lucia.

read more →

Cruise Passengers to Disembark after Coronavirus Scare

Costa Smeralda

The Italian authorities banned anyone from disembarking the ship until medical tests were conducted.

read more →

In Depth>

Princess Cruises Unveils Name of 6th Royal-Class Ship

Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess will be Princess Cruises' sixth Royal-class ship debuting in 2021.

read more →

Costa Group to Invest USD 54.8 Mn in Ship Rebranding

Costa neoRiviera would be transformed into the new AIDAmira, destined for the German-based AIDA Cruises.

read more →

Fincantieri Launches Silversea Cruises' Second Muse Ship

Silver Moon

Silver Moon is the second of three cruise ships Silversea Cruises ordered from Fincantieri.

read more →

Celebrity Cruises to Homeport One of Its Ships in Tampa

Celebrity Cruises vessel

Celebrity Constellation is set to undergo modernization works in May 2020 as part of 'The Celebrity Revolution'.

read more →

Ponant Plans to Acquire Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises

The cruise line operates the 1997-built cruise ship Paul Gauguin in French Polynesia and the South Pacific.

read more →

Construction Starts on Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Hanseatic Spirit

Hanseatic Spirit

The ship is scheduled to be delivered from Vard Langsten in Norway in May 2021.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Celebrity Cruises Orders Fifth Edge-Class Unit

Celebrity Edge

The ship will be delivered by France's Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

read more →

Princess Cruises, Fincantieri Ink Final Deals for Two Ships

diamond-princess

Princess Cruises and Fincantieri sign final contracts for the construction of two next-generation 175,000-ton ...

read more →

Scrubber Fit Pushes Up Genting's Explorer Dream Upgrade Cost

Explorer Dream

Explorer Dream is undergoing a USD 56 million refurbishment ahead of the spring/summer 2019 season.

read more →