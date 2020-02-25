Seaspan Breaks One Million TEU Threshold with Quartet Purchase

ContainershipIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Hong Kong-based containership operator Seaspan Corporation is splashing approximately USD 367 million in cash to buy a fleet of four containerships.

The ships include four 12,000 TEU vessels, with three built in 2018 and one built in 2017.

The vessels, once delivered, will operate under long-term time charters with an undisclosed global liner, Seaspan said.

The vessel acquisitions are slated for delivery during March and April 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.  

The purchase is expected to be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.  

With the latest purchase, Seaspan’s global fleet will exceed one million TEU at 123 vessels and 1,023,000 TEU, bringing the total contracted revenue to USD 4.6 billion with a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 4.2 years.

Seaspan has a pro forma market share of approximately 7.9 percent of the global fleet.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Seaspan Boasts Stellar Operating Earnings

containership

Seaspan Corporation posted a record USD 687 million operating earnings for the full year.

read more →

Seaspan's Fleet Nears 1 Million TEU

containership

The fleet of Hong Kong-based Seaspan Corporation now approaches one million TEU.

read more →

CMES Seals Order for USD 331.8 Mn VLCC Quartet

VLCC CMES

CMES orders four new-generation very large crude carriers.

read more →

Seaspan to Form New Holding Company, Acquire APR

Seaspan

Containership operator Seaspan Corporation is to create a new holding company, Atlas Corp.

read more →

Seaspan to Purchase Six Boxships for USD 380 Mn

The vessels are comprised of three 10,700 TEU units, two 9,200 TEU ships and one 9,200 TEU vessel.

read more →

Seaspan Welcomes BC's Decision to Set Up STS LNG Bunkering

Seaspan

Seaspan Marine Transportation has welcomed the planned establishment of STS LNG bunkering in the region.

read more →

In Depth>

Seaspan Boosts Its Financing Portfolio to USD 1.5 Bn

Seaspan sealed today a USD 500 million financing deal, bringing its financing program to USD 1.5 billion.

read more →

Seaspan Buys 2010-Built Boxship, Enters Charter with ONE

Seaspan Corporation

The time charter has a four-month option.

read more →

Schottel Propulsion for New Seaspan Ferries' RoRos

Seaspan Ferries

The hybrid ferries are scheduled to go into operation in 2021.

read more →

Jinhui Cancels Second Chartworld Supramax after Delay

Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited

The second unit was cancelled after not being delivered by the May 31 deadline.

read more →

Seaspan Ferries to Expand Fleet with New LNG-Hybrid Vessels

Rendering of new LNG-Hybrid vessel to be built for Seaspan Ferries

Damen Shipyards Gorinchem is to build two LNG – battery hybrid ferries for Seaspan Ferries by 2021.

read more →

Seaspan Closes USD 1 Bn Portfolio Financing Program

Containership

Seaspan Corporation received USD 1 billion in loans to repay 12 secured credit facilities.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Report: ICBC Leasing Orders Kamsarmax Quartet

bulker

China's ICBC Leasing orders four Kamsarmax bulkers.

read more →

Seaspan, COSCO Shipping Energy to Explore LNG Opportunities

LNG

Seaspan Corporation signs a framework agreement for strategic cooperation with COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation.

read more →

Seaspan's Unencumbered Pool to Count 37 Ships

Containership

Seaspan Corporation partially prepaid two credit facilities, releasing five of its vessels from debt.

read more →