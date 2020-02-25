Euronav Sells One of Its Oldest Suezmaxes

zoom Image Courtesy: Euronav

Antwerp-based tanker shipping company Euronav NV has decided to dispose of one of its oldest Suezmax vessels, the 2003-built Finesse.

Although Euronav has not disclosed the name of the tanker buyer, VesselsValue’s data shows that the 160,648 cbm Finesse has been purchased by a Greek company.

Sold for USD 21.8 million, the 149,994 dwt ship has been delivered to its new owner, according to Euronav.

A capital gain on the sale of approximately USD 8.3 million will be recorded during the current quarter, the company informed.

“Euronav considers regular fleet rejuvenation an important function of vessel management in providing quality services to our clients,” the tanker company said.

The latest transaction brought the total balance of Euronav’s Suezmax fleet to 26 vessels (including JVs).

