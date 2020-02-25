All Guests Disembark Diamond Princess, Quarantine Officer Gets Infected

zoom Illustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

All guests of the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess, which has been docked in Yokohama, Japan, for over two weeks, have disembarked the vessel as of February 24.

The ship had 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board, according to the owner of the vessel, Princess Cruises.

A spokesperson for the cruise liner confirmed to World Maritime News that all guests have disembarked the ship, adding that there are less than 1,000 crew members on board the cruise ship.

“We are expecting the final charter aircraft over the next few days,” the statement from the cruise liner reads.

The update is being issued a couple of days after the cruise operator gave clearance to the crew to be repatriated and return home. All 1,004 crew from more than 40 nations, predominantly Indonesia and the Philippines, are expected to leave the vessel in the upcoming days.

70 crew members on board Diamond Princess have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).

“A voluntary team of new seafarers are ready to go on board,” said Francesco di Fiore, ITF inspectorate co-ordinator Italy. “A new master is already in Yokohama waiting in the hotel for instructions.”

The latest figures from the Japanse Ministry of Health indicate that around 691 people and crew of the ship were infected, and three deaths have been confirmed.

The ministry said on Monday, February 24, that one quarantine officer who responded to outbreak of the virus on board the Diamond Princess, has also been infected with CONVID-19.

As informed, the person has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment.

The ministry added that it was going to conduct an epidemiological investigation into the matter and identify close contacts of the quarantine officer to rule out the potential spread of the virus.

World Maritime News Staff