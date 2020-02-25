All Guests Disembark Diamond Princess, Quarantine Officer Gets Infected

Diamond PrincessIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

All guests of the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess, which has been docked in Yokohama, Japan, for over two weeks, have disembarked the vessel as of February 24.

The ship had 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board, according to the owner of the vessel, Princess Cruises.

A spokesperson for the cruise liner confirmed to World Maritime News that all guests have disembarked the ship, adding that there are less than 1,000 crew members on board the cruise ship.

“We are expecting the final charter aircraft over the next few days,” the statement from the cruise liner reads.

The update is being issued a couple of days after the cruise operator gave clearance to the crew to be repatriated and return home. All 1,004 crew from more than 40 nations, predominantly Indonesia and the Philippines, are expected to leave the vessel in the upcoming days.

70 crew members on board Diamond Princess have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).

“A voluntary team of new seafarers are ready to go on board,” said Francesco di Fiore, ITF inspectorate co-ordinator Italy. “A new master is already in Yokohama waiting in the hotel for instructions.”

The latest figures from the Japanse Ministry of Health indicate that around 691 people and crew of the ship were infected, and three deaths have been confirmed.

The ministry said on Monday, February 24, that one quarantine officer who responded to outbreak of the virus on board the Diamond Princess, has also been infected with CONVID-19.

As informed, the person has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment.

The ministry added that it was going to conduct an epidemiological investigation into the matter and identify close contacts of the quarantine officer to rule out the potential spread of the virus.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Diamond Princess Crew Allowed to Return Home

Diamond Princess

Seventy crew members of Diamond Princess infected with the COVID-19 virus.

read more →

COVID-19 Claims the Lives of 2 Diamond Princess Passengers

Diamond Princess

Two passengers from Diamond Princess, who were infected with coronavirus, passed away.

read more →

Diamond Princess Quarantine in Japan Officially Over

Diamond Princess

The quarantine of Diamond Princess has officially ended.

read more →

US, Canada Start Evacuating Diamond Princess Passengers

Diamond Princess

The US and Canada are sending airplanes to Japan to evacuate their citizens from Diamond Princess.

read more →

Ship Banned over Coronavirus Fears Reaches Cambodia

Westerdam

A cruise ship has been allowed to dock in Cambodia after it was turned away from several other ports.

read more →

Diamond Princess Coronavirus Infection Count Rises to 135

Diamond Princess

Some 135 people traveling on board Diamond Princess infected with the novel coronavirus.

read more →

In Depth>

66 More Coronavirus Cases Identified on Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

An additional 66 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

read more →

Japan Readies Ferry to Accommodate China Evacuees

Ferry

Japan prepares a ferry to provide accommodation for its nationals returning from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

read more →

Cruise Ship Quarantined after Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Diamond Princess

The ship will remain under quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days.

read more →

AIDA Cruise Ship Banned from Docking in Saint Lucia

AIDAperla

A cruise ship operated by AIDA Cruises has been refused entry at the port of Castries, Saint Lucia.

read more →

Cruise Passengers to Disembark after Coronavirus Scare

Costa Smeralda

The Italian authorities banned anyone from disembarking the ship until medical tests were conducted.

read more →

Princess Cruises Unveils Name of 6th Royal-Class Ship

Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess will be Princess Cruises' sixth Royal-class ship debuting in 2021.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Princess Cruises' Newest Vessel Aces Sea Trials

Princess Cruises' vessel

After six days of trials, Sky Princess returned to Fincantieri's shipyard for exterior and interior works.

read more →

Fincantieri Floats Out Princess Cruises' Newest Vessel

Princess Cruises' new cruise ship Enchanted Princess

Interior fittings will now begin, leading the vessel to its delivery, scheduled in 2020.

read more →

Princess Cruises, Fincantieri Ink Final Deals for Two Ships

diamond-princess

Princess Cruises and Fincantieri sign final contracts for the construction of two next-generation 175,000-ton ...

read more →