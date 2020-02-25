DP World Acquires Multipurpose Deep-Sea Marine Terminal in Canada

DP WorldImage Courtesy: DP World

Dubai-based port operator DP World has completed the acquisition of Fraser Surrey Docks, the largest multipurpose deep-sea marine terminal on the West Coast of North America.

DP World bought the facility from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners (MIP) alongside its partner Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

As explained, the acquisition complements DP World’s footprint in Canada, which also includes terminal operations in Vancouver, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert and Saint John. The integrated coast-to-coast platform offers bulk, breakbulk and general cargo services.

“The acquisition of Fraser Surrey Docks bolsters our footprint in the west coast of Canada. DP World has been seeing growing demand from our customers for multi-purpose facilities in the region and we believe Fraser Surrey Docks has the relevant infrastructure and is in the right location to service this demand,” Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, commented.

“This new addition to DP World’s portfolio provides unique prospects for additional growth in the dynamic Canadian business environment. We look forward to helping Fraser Surrey reach its full potential and generating greater value over the long-term for DP World and its customers,” Matt Leech, CEO and Managing Director, DP World Americas, said.

Fraser Surrey Docks was founded in the early 1960s and has become the largest multi-purpose terminal on the West Coast of North America. It operates more than 1,200 metres of berth, 189 acres of yard and is one of the region’s major steel import terminals. It moves approximately one million tonnes of agriproducts annually and serves several container lines, handling over 350,000 TEU in 2019.

In 2016, DP World partnered with CDPQ to create a USD 3.7-billion platform to invest in ports and terminals worldwide with DP World holding 55% of the platform and CDPQ holding the remaining 45%.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

First Semi-Automated Terminal in Italy Starts Ops

APM Terminals

APM Terminals' new Vado Gateway terminal received its first commercial service on February 11.

read more →

APM Terminals Restarts Permit Process for Poti Port

APM Terminals

APM Terminals Poti re-initiates the process to get permits for a new deep-water port.

read more →

KOTUG, Horizon Maritime Create Joint Venture in Canada

KOTUG

KOTUG International B.V. and Horizon Maritime Services form a towage joint venture in Canada.

read more →

ILWU: Automation of BC Terminals to Cause Major Job Cuts

Container Terminal

Automation could eliminate over 9,200 marine terminal jobs across British Columbia, ILWU reports shows.

read more →

Canada Investing in Development of Low-Noise Tankers

Canada Teekay low-noise tanker

The government wants to reduce underwater noise to protect the marine environment.

read more →

PSA Makes First Foray into the US with Penn Terminals

Penn Terminals was acquired from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners following approval by relevant authorities.

read more →

In Depth>

HaiSea Marine to Build Tugs for LNG Canada Terminal

canadian-flag

HaiSea Marine is to build and operate escort and harbor tugs required for LNG export facility in Kitimat.

read more →

BESIX, Vanpile to Build LNG Terminal in Canada

Canada

BESIX and its JV partner Vancouver Pile Driving are to build an LNG export facility in British Columbia.

read more →

PSA Wraps Up Acquisition of Halterm Container Terminal

containers

PSA International completes the acquisition of Halterm Container Terminal in Halifax, Canada.

read more →

Canada to Invest in Port of Belledune

canadian-flag

The Canadian government unveils a major investment to increase capacity at the Port of Belledune.

read more →

ICTSI to Develop Cameroon Port

ICTSI

ICTSI has secured the right to develop a multipurpose terminal at the Port of Kribi, Cameroon. 

read more →

Canada to Secure Bigger Share of Asian LPG Market

LPG

RIPET will not bring major changes in demand for VLGCs, however, it is expected to impact LPG pricing.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Egypt Opens New Multipurpose Terminal at Damietta Port

Damietta Port's new multipurpose terminal

Around USD 81.3 million was invested in the new multipurpose terminal.

read more →

PSA International to Take Over Halterm, Penn Terminals

Container terminal

PSA International took over the Halterm Container Terminal and Penn Terminals from MIRA-managed fund.

read more →

ZEABORN Acquires Full Ownership of ZEAMARINE

mpp

ZEABORN decides to acquire the remaining ownership interests in ZEAMARINE.

read more →