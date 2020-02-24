Q-LNG Gets USCG Approvals for Variant Design Bunkering Vessels

zoom Image Courtesy: Q-LNG

New Orleans-based marine transportation company Quality Liquefied Natural Gas Transport (Q-LNG) has received United States Coast Guard design basis acceptance and regulatory approvals to move forward with construction on two variants of its current design.

The designs, each for a 5,400 cbm and 8,000 cbm articulated tug and barge (ATB), are both variants of the 4,000 cbm ATB design currently under construction at VT Halter in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

“This new project will closely mirror the current vessel under construction by utilizing a significant amount of the design and engineering details, applying all lessons and efficiencies learned from the 4,000 cbm ATB,” Shane Guidry, CEO, commented.

“Q-LNG will be able to deliver the follow-on designs in a shorter period of time at a highly competitive price.”

According to the company, the design basis letter (DBL) approvals from the USCG represent a continuation of Q-LNG’s commitment to developing LNG fueling infrastructure in North America. Q-LNG will own and operate these assets to further provide marine transportation of LNG to various ports on the Atlantic Coast, Caribbean and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Q-LNG is currently contracted with VT Halter for the construction of America’s first offshore LNG ATB. The ATB is being constructed to meet the requirements of US Flag, ABS Class and the International Gas Carrier Code, and is designed to carry 4,000 cubic meters of LNG.

Q-LNG was formed in 2017 to own and operate assets providing marine transportation of LNG, commencing with a long-term contract with Shell Trading.