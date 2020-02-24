KSS Line Returns to Hyundai for 5th LPG Carrier

zoom Illustration; Source: Flickr – under the CC BY 2.0 license; Image by: Jasmine Halki

South Korean shipping company KSS Line placed an order for the construction of a new class 84,000 cbm Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) at compatriot Hyundai Heavy Industries.

This is the fifth VLGC order at the yard. All five VLGCs are scheduled for delivery in 2021.

Once delivered, the LPG carrier is scheduled to enter into a KRW 155.5 billion long-term transportation contract with BGN Group, a European-based energy company, for seven years.

The construction order is estimated to be worth USD 77.9 million.

The gas carrier pertains to the same series of 84,000 cbm carriers ordered last year.

The ships will be fitted with scrubbers to meet the IMO sulphur 2020 regulation.

Based on the data from VesselsValue, the company has 21 live vessels in its fleet, including 16 LPG carriers with the latest order.

World Maritime News Staff