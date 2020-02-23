Readers’ Picks of the Week (February 17-21, 2020)

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020 07/04/2020 - 09/04/2020 EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise… read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM 25/02/2020 - 26/02/2020 Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near… read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020 18/03/2020 - 19/03/2020 During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation… read more >