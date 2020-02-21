Diana Shipping’s 2nd Vessel Sale Falls Through

BulkerIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Dry bulk vessel owner Diana Shipping received a cancellation notice for the sale of its 2002-built Capesize vessel Norfolk, the company said.

Diana said the buyers decided to cancel the contract due to unforeseen events, unrelated to the condition of the vessel, and have requested the refund of the deposit of the purchase price.

The company has taken steps to release the deposit to the buyers.

The sale of the 2002-built Norfolk was supposed to fetch USD 9.35 million.

The 183,468 cbm vessel, previously known as Thalassini Kyra, was slated to be delivered to an undisclosed buyer by February 25, 2020.

The announcement comes just days after Diana said its sale of the 2005-built Panamax vessel Calipso went awry as well.

The 73,700 dwt bulker was supposed to be sold for USD 7.275 million.

Both sales were announced back in December 2019.

Separately, the company entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Coronis.

The gross charter rate is USD 8,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about nine to ten months. The charter commenced earlier today.

The 74,381 dwt Panamax, built in 2006, was previously chartered to Tongli Shipping, at a gross charter rate of USD 5,300 per day.

“This employment is anticipated to generate approximately USD 2.04 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter,” Diana added.

Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 42 dry bulk vessels, comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax ships. The combined carrying capacity of the fleet is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.68 years.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Diana Shipping: Panamax Sale Fails

bulker

A buyer of Diana Shipping' Calipso gives up on the vessel purchase.

read more →

Diana Offloads Capesize, Finds Work for Kamsarmax

Bulker

Diana Shipping has disposed of a Capesize vessel and inked a time charter contract for a Kamsarmax bulker.

read more →

Diana Shipping Secures Work for Kamsarmax Bulker

bulker

Diana Shipping inks a time charter contract with Aquavita International for a Kamsarmax ship.

read more →

Diana Shipping Secures Work for Panamax Bulker

Bulker

Diana Shipping Inc. inks charter deal for the m/v Oceanis.

read more →

Diana Shipping Extends Bulker Charter with Cargill

The gross charter rate will be USD 11,000 per day.

read more →

Cargill Extends Charter for Diana's Bulker

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping has extended a time charter contract with Cargill International for Medusa.

read more →

In Depth>

Diana Shipping Shrinks Fleet, Sheds Another Panamax

Including the 2005-built Clio, the company agreed to sell six Panamaxes so far this year.

read more →

Diana Loses Charter Deal for Post-Panamax

Diana Shipping revealed that a time charter contract for one of its Post-Panamax bulkers has been canceled.

read more →

Diana Offloads Panamax Bulker

bulker

Greek Diana Shipping has decided to dispose of Nirefs, a 2001-built Panamax bulker.

read more →

Lower Charter Rate for Diana's Ice Class Panamax

Bulker

Diana Shipping extends its time charter contract with Germany's Uniper for one of its Ice class Panamax ships.

read more →

Diana Shipping Sells Panamax Bulker

Diana Shipping

The bulker is to be delivered to the new owner by July 31.

read more →

Diana Shipping's Panamax to Earn More with Uniper

Bulker

Diana Shipping agreed a higher charter rate for Panamax Leto with Uniper Global Commodities.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Diana Shipping Agrees Panamax Sale, Launches Share Buyback

Bulker

Diana Shipping has signed an MoA to sell its 2004-built Panamax bulker vessel Erato to an unaffiliated third party.

read more →

Diana Shipping Extends Charter with Uniper at Lower Rate

bulker

Diana Shipping extends a time charter with Germany's Uniper for Phaidra.

read more →

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Capesize Bulker in Singapore

Diana Shipping; Capesize MV Houston

The time charter is for a period of fourteen to about seventeen months.

read more →