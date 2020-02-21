Clarkson Acquires Spanish Shiproker Martankers

zoom Illustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Clarkson Overseas Shipbroking, part of UK shipping services provider Clarksons, has acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Spanish shipbroker Martankers.

Founded in 1989, Martankers specializes in the transportation of bulk liquid cargoes and liquefied gases. It has a primary focus on the European markets, but also boasts a considerable global footprint.

According to Clarksons, the business will continue to operate from Madrid under the leadership of José Antonio Leira and Francisco Pascual. It will be integrated within the Specialised Products and Petrochemical Gases divisions, such that Martankers can benefit from Clarkson technology, data and research.

“We believe this accretive acquisition will provide an established opening for Clarksons in Spain and brings enhanced growth opportunities. It will help us gain share in the bulk chemicals and gas markets, strengthening our global … position,” Andi Case, CEO of Clarkson, commented.

“Martankers is proud to be joining Clarksons, a company with whom we share the same values and ambitions. We are excited about the opportunity to continue delivering … service to our existing client base whilst taking advantage of future opportunities both locally and globally,” José Antonio Leira and Francisco Pascual said.