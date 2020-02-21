Clarkson Acquires Spanish Shiproker Martankers

LPG carrierIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Clarkson Overseas Shipbroking, part of UK shipping services provider Clarksons, has acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Spanish shipbroker Martankers.

Founded in 1989, Martankers specializes in the transportation of bulk liquid cargoes and liquefied gases. It has a primary focus on the European markets, but also boasts a considerable global footprint.

According to Clarksons, the business will continue to operate from Madrid under the leadership of José Antonio Leira and Francisco Pascual. It will be integrated within the Specialised Products and Petrochemical Gases divisions, such that Martankers can benefit from Clarkson technology, data and research.

“We believe this accretive acquisition will provide an established opening for Clarksons in Spain and brings enhanced growth opportunities. It will help us gain share in the bulk chemicals and gas markets, strengthening our global … position,” Andi Case, CEO of Clarkson, commented.

“Martankers is proud to be joining Clarksons, a company with whom we share the same values and ambitions. We are excited about the opportunity to continue delivering … service to our existing client base whilst taking advantage of future opportunities both locally and globally,” José Antonio Leira and Francisco Pascual said.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

GPH's JV Acquires Remaining Stake in Malaga Cruise Port

Malaga

A JV of Global Ports Holding completes the purchase of a minority stake in the Malaga Cruise Port.

read more →

Port of Ceuta Carries Out First VLSFO Bunkering

Port of Ceuta VLSFO

The Spanish port on the Moroccan side of Strait of Gibraltar is ready for IMO 2020.

read more →

Spain: Cruise Ship Passenger Dies after Falling Overboard

Salvamento Maritimo

Spanish authorities recovered a body of a cruise ship passenger in the Gulf of Cadiz.

read more →

German LNG Terminal Shortlists Four for EPC Tender

German LNG Terminal

The final contract is expected to be awarded before the end of April 2020.

read more →

Boskalis, Kotug Finalize Sale of Kotug Smit Towage to Boluda

Boluda

The combination of Kotug Smit Towage and Boluda is attractive for all stakeholders, the parties noted.

read more →

Brittany Ferries, Repsol Extend LNG Supply Deal in Spain

Signing ceremony

Under the agreement, Repsol will fuel the company's Salamanca and Santoña beginning in 2022.

read more →

In Depth>

Incat Delivers New Ferry to Spanish Naviera Armas

Volcan De Tagoro

Australian shipbuilder Incat has handed over a newly built ferry to Spanish operator Naviera Armas. 

read more →

Yamal LNG Sends 1st LNG Shipment to Japan

lng_carrier

Yamal LNG shipped the first cargo of LNG to Japan under the long-term offtake agreement with Total.

read more →

Spain Finds 10 Tons of Hashish on Cargo Ship, Arrests Crew

Spanish flag

Crew members of a general cargo ship arrested after Spanish officials found 10 tons of hashish aboard the vessel.

read more →

European Goods Dominate Spanish Ports

246 million tons handled had a country in the European continent as origin/destination. 

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Six Tanker Crew off Nigeria

PIRACY

Six crew members of a Palau-flagged tanker were kidnapped by pirates off Nigeria last week. 

read more →

IMB: Armed Pirates Board Tanker off Nigeria

Tanker

Armed pirates attacked an anchored product tanker off Nigeria earlier this week.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Spanish Warship Frees Ship Hijacked by Nigerian Pirates

Nigerian pirates chased off ship

The pirates were chased off after they spent a total of four days aboard the vessel.

read more →

Spanish Boluda to Acquire Kotug Smit Towage

kotug

Boskalis and Kotug sign LOI to sell Kotug Smit Towage to Boluda.

read more →

Port of Ferrol Sees 1st LNG Ship Refueling

ferry

LNG ship refueling operations took place at the Port of Ferrol for the first time.

read more →