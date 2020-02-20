More Troubles for Tankers as US Sanctions Rosneft Trading S.A.?

Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.Image Courtesy: The White House, Public Domain

The Trump administration has designated Rosneft Trading S.A., a Geneva-based subsidiary of the Russian state-controlled global energy giant Rosneft Oil Company, for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy. 

The sanctions are expected to make it more difficult for Venezuela to export oil, especially to China and India, exerting further pressure on the tanker market.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that it had also designated the chairman of the board of directors and president of Rosneft Trading S.A., Didier Casimiro for his actions linked to Rosneft Trading S.A.

“Rosneft Trading S.A. and its president brokered the sale and transport of Venezuelan crude oil,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The United States is determined to prevent the looting of Venezuela’s oil assets by the corrupt Maduro regime.”

Rosneft Trading S.A., a trading company in January 2011, was created to assist Rosneft Oil Company in carrying out its foreign projects. The core activities of Rosneft Trading S.A. are marketing and distribution, including the trading, processing, and transport of raw materials, in particular unrefined petroleum and petroleum products.

The company was marketing Venezuelan crude over the last nine months with oil supplied in return for loan repayments. The oil is believed to had been further shipped to China and India.

It is estimated that Rosneft accounts for 80 percent of tankers chartered for Venezuelan oil exports.

OFAC stressed that Rosneft’s unit engaged in ship-to-ship oil transfers to hide the identity of Venezuelan oil.

The treasury said that in January 2020, Rosneft Trading S.A. facilitated, on behalf of PdVSA, which has also been designated by the U.S., a shipment of two million barrels of Merey-16 crude oil from Venezuela to West Africa.

The U.S. Administration also pointed to al least three different shipments from 2019 exceeding 57 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil.

“The United States has made it clear that we will consider lifting sanctions for those who take concrete, meaningful, and verifiable actions to support democratic order in Venezuela,” the treasury added.

OFAC gave companies 90 days to wind down transactions involving Rosneft Trading S.A.

Back in December 2019, the U.S. blacklisted six tankers that were shipping Venezuelan crude oil from Venezuela to Cuba.

The six vessels — Icaro, Luisa Caceres de Arismendi, Manuela Saenz, Paramaconi, Terepaima, and Yare — have been identified as blocked property of Venezuela’s state-run oil firm PdVSA.

Additionally, the Treasury Department also identified the vessel Esperanza as blocked property of Caroil Transport Marine which was sanctioned in September last year.

In January 2019, the U.S. imposed sanctions on PdVSA as part of further pressure on the government of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. The measure is aimed at preventing further diverting of Venezuela’s assets by Maduro and the use of the oil firm in corrupt practices.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

US Blacklists Chinese Shipowner in New Sanctions against Iran

Donald Trump

The Trump Administration has issued a new wave of sanctions against Iran.

read more →

US Sanctions Russian Ships for Jet Fuel Deliveries to Syria

Ships sanctioned by the U.S. over Russia-Syria trade

The vessels were involved in the illicit transfer of jet fuel to the Russian military in Syria.

read more →

US Sanctions COSCO Companies over Iran Trade

China Iran Crude Oil Trade

The U.S. sanctioned two COSCO subsidiaries in the latest move to curb the flow of Iranian crude.

read more →

Rosneft Starts Low-Sulphur Fuel Bunkering in Nakhodka

Bunkering

The sulphur content in RMLS 40 does not exceed 0.5%, fully complying with MARPOL requirements.

read more →

US Sanctions Chinese Firm for Buying Iranian Crude Oil

Iran sanctions

A Chinese oil trading company and its chief executive are the latest entities to be sanctioned.

read more →

Sovcomflot Reports CO2 Cuts from New LNG-Powered Tankers

gargagin-prospect

Sovcomflot achieved significant CO2 emission cuts from its "Green Funnel" LNG-fueled tankers.

read more →

In Depth>

US Removes Sanctions on PB Tankers

Shipping

PB Tankers was removed from the list after terminating its contract with Cuban state-run company Cubametales.

read more →

Okeanis Eco Tankers Secures Loan to Finance Scrubbers

Okeanis Eco Tankers vessel

The USD 11 million loan would be used to partially finance the company's scrubber retrofit project.

read more →

North Korea Demands Return of Cargo Ship Seized by US

Bulker

North Korea demanded the immediate return of the bulker seized by the US earlier in May 2019.

read more →

Okeanis Eco Tankers Raises USD 15 Mn in Private Placement

Suezmax tanker Milos

Upon delivery, the offer shares will be tradable on Oslo Axess under the trading symbol “OET”.

read more →

US Seizes North Korean Bulker for Violating Sanctions

North Korea flag

North Korea's bulker seized for allegedly violating U.S. and UN sanctions by illicitly shipping coal from the country.

read more →

PB Tankers 'Shocked' to Be on OFAC Venezuela Sanctions List

Tanker

PB Tankers said it "is shocked and concerned" by the US OFAC action to add the company to its sanctions list.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

US Designates Two Shipping Firms for Evading DPRK Sanctions

ships

US Department of the Treasury designates two shipping companies that have helped North Korea evade sanctions.

read more →

USCG Enforces North Korea Sanctions in East China Sea

North Korea

USCG sent its cutter to Sasebo, Japan to enforce North Korea sanctions in the East China Sea.

read more →

59 Iran-Linked Ships Stripped of Panamanian Flag

tanker

Panama revoked the registration of a number of Iranian vessels after the restoration of the US sanctions.

read more →