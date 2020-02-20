Falkland Islands to Build New Port in Stanley Habour

zoom Illustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has selected a development partner to design and build a new port in Stanley Harbour.

After a global procurement process, it was decided that BAM Nuttall Ltd would be FIG’s development partner, subject to successful conclusion of contract.

The aim is for the contract to be agreed and signed by the end of March 2020, according to the government.

FIG Chief Executive Barry Rowland said a new port is “an indispensable asset” to support the economy and enable ongoing future economic growth in the Falkland Islands.

“As is well known, the existing FIPASS facility is fast approaching the end of its life. Today’s exciting news is the first step in designing a new facility that can handle both our current needs and our projected future demands.”

As explained by the Development and Commercial Services portfolio holder, Barry Elsby, there have been studies and reports into future port options over the past 20 years.

Tenderers were asked to review the most suitable location for a new port and propose their location as part of their tender returns. The new facility will be in the vicinity of the current port, offering new facilities that are expected to benefit key users in shipping, tourism and fishing sectors, as well as many other parts of the economy.

The project will be split into three stages, with decision gateways between each stage.

The third phase, construction, will be carefully programmed, and operations at FIPASS will be transferred to the new port part way through this stage, in order to ensure the port remains operational at all times. The project will conclude with decommissioning and removal of FIPASS.