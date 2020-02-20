Falkland Islands to Build New Port in Stanley Habour

Falkland IslandsIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has selected a development partner to design and build a new port in Stanley Harbour.

After a global procurement process, it was decided that BAM Nuttall Ltd would be FIG’s development partner, subject to successful conclusion of contract.

The aim is for the contract to be agreed and signed by the end of March 2020, according to the government.

FIG Chief Executive Barry Rowland said a new port is “an indispensable asset” to support the economy and enable ongoing future economic growth in the Falkland Islands.

“As is well known, the existing FIPASS facility is fast approaching the end of its life. Today’s exciting news is the first step in designing a new facility that can handle both our current needs and our projected future demands.”

As explained by the Development and Commercial Services portfolio holder, Barry Elsby, there have been studies and reports into future port options over the past 20 years.

Tenderers were asked to review the most suitable location for a new port and propose their location as part of their tender returns. The new facility will be in the vicinity of the current port, offering new facilities that are expected to benefit key users in shipping, tourism and fishing sectors, as well as many other parts of the economy.

The project will be split into three stages, with decision gateways between each stage.

The third phase, construction, will be carefully programmed, and operations at FIPASS will be transferred to the new port part way through this stage, in order to ensure the port remains operational at all times. The project will conclude with decommissioning and removal of FIPASS.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Marshall Islands' EU White List Status Confirmed by ECOFIN

Marshall Islands

ECOFIN has moved the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) to the EU white list. 

read more →

BC Ferries Orders Its 6th LNG-Fueled Ship

Salish Class ferry

BC Ferries returned Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. with an order for another LNG-fueled vessel.

read more →

Consortium Involving Brittany Ferries Buys Condor Ferries

Condor Ferries

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets sold its 100% interest in Condor Ferries.

read more →

Oldendorff Carriers Secures Five-Year Deal in Bangladesh

Oldendorff Carriers signs a coal transportation agreement with the Bangladesh Chinese Power Company.

read more →

Tokyo MOU Welcomes Panama as Full Member

Ships

Port state control organization Tokyo MOU has accepted Panama as the 21st member authority.

read more →

Germany: Bulker Violated Environmental Regulation

bulker

Germany: A Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier violated MARPOL Convention.

read more →

In Depth>

VIPP Consortium Gets Cayman Islands' Cruise Project

Cayman Islands Cruise Berthing Facility

Four cruise lines will enter into preferential berthing rights for the new piers.

read more →

Two Seafarers Die aboard Atlantska Plovidba's Bulker

Bulker

Two more seafarers were injured during tank cleaning operations aboard AP Dubrava off Brazil.

read more →

AIDA Cruises Adds Bremerhaven to Its Port Calls

AIDAcara

AIDAcara made a maiden call in Bremerhaven, thereby marking the addition of the port to the company's program.

read more →

Bauxite Spill Pollutes Solomon Islands' Waters

Solomon Trader grounding

The incident occurred five months the bulker Solomon Trader grounded on a reef off Rennell Island.

read more →

MSC Cruises to Fund Cayman Islands' Cruise Berthing Project

msc_cruises

MSC Cruises to provide funding for the construction of a new cruise berthing facility.

read more →

Fire Destroys RoRo Ship off Saudi Arabia

Al Fayrouz

All 31 crew were rescued by the Saudi Arabian navy and border guards.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Fairfax India Takes 41% Share in Seven Islands Shipping

Finance

Fairfax India secured a 41.4% share in Seven Islands Shipping by investing around USD 72.1 million into the company.

read more →

Australia Intensifies Efforts to End Solomon Islands Spill

solomon-trader

Australia is deploying more assets to the Solomon Islands to contain the bulker oil spill.

read more →

Solomon Trader Grounding Turns into Environmental Disaster

Solomon Trader

Estimates: Some 60 tonnes of oil spilled from the grounded bulker Solomon Trader off Solomon Islands.

read more →