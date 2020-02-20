Excelerate Launches In-House Ship Management Services

zoom Image Courtesy: Excelerate

Provider of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) Excelerate Energy has secured the relevant documentation enabling the company to manage its entire FSRU fleet.

Namely, the company’s subsidiary Excelerate Technical Management (ETM) received Interim Documents of Compliance (DoC) under the International Safety Management (ISM) Code from the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Government of Belgium.

The compliance documents come on the heels of an audit of ETM’s safety management system, confirming compliance with ISM standards which ensure the safe operation of its crew and vessels.

“Excelerate has achieved a company milestone with the successful launch of our ship management services. The compliance certification is tangible evidence of the forward-thinking, dedicated effort of our team. We are pleased to offer our clients the advantages of integrated service as a fully independent provider of floating LNG solutions,” stated Excelerate President and Managing Director Steven Kobos.

Excelerate’s FSRU Experience is the first of its vessels under ETM ship management. The vessel recently left Navantia dry docks in Fene-Ferrol, Spain, on February 6, 2020, where it underwent scheduled maintenance and upgrades.

Also, while in dry dock, the FSRU was rebranded and painted in Excelerate’s brand colors and design, the first of the fleet.

Excelerate plans to transition its entire fleet to ETM ship management by the end of 2020. The fleet will be repainted in the new colors as part of scheduled maintenance.

“The physical rebranding of the fleet in our own colors reinforces that the Excelerate fleet as part of one effort and one culture committed to our core values,” Kobos explained.