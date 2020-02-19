Tomini Shipping Registers on Norwegian OTC

zoom Illustration; Source: PxHere under CC0 Creative Commons license

UAE-based ship owner and manager Tomini Shipping has registered on the Norwegian over-the-counter (OTC) market in Oslo.

As informed, Tomini has entered into an agreement whereby it will be able to use the NOTC reporting systems as of February 19, 2020.

According to data provided by NOTC, the company has issued 10,000,000 shares each with a value of USD 1.00.

“Our ambition is to meet global transportation needs through expanding our fleet with the latest eco-friendly, technologically advanced vessels, which are able to deliver exceptional services to our global client network,” Imtiaz Shaikh, Chairman of Tomini Shipping, commented.

Moving forward, Tomini Shipping said it would continue to look for new investment and acquisition opportunities that fit the company’s existing business platform.

Following the delivery of three bulker newbuilds in January this year, Tomini Shipping has 12 Ultramax dry bulk carriers on the water, in addition to three Kamsarmax newbuilding being built at Taizhou Kouan in China.

NOTC is an unregulated marketplace owned and managed by the Oslo Stock Exchange.