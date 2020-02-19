Hapag-Lloyd Cheers 80 Pct Higher Operating Profit in 2019

Hapag-Lloyd containershipIllustration; Image Courtesy: Hapag-Lloyd

German container shipping heavyweight Hapag-Lloyd recorded an over 80 pct increase in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the 2019 financial year amid improved freight rates and cost management efforts.

The company’s EBIT stood at EUR 811 million (USD 876 million) against an EBIT of EUR 444 million secured in 2018.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to EUR 1,986 million from EUR 1,139 million posted a year earlier.

Hapag-Lloyd’s revenues for the year were up by 9 percent, reaching EUR 12.6 billion.

The company attributed the increase to an improved average freight rate of 1,072 USD/TEU for the year as a whole, which rose by 2.6 percent year-on-year (2018: 1,044 USD/TEU) as the company placed a stronger focus on more profitable trade lanes and active revenue management.

In addition, the company said that a 1.4 percent year-on-year increase in transport volumes, to more than 12 million TEU (2018: 11.9 million TEU), and a stronger US dollar exchange rate against the euro also made a positive contribution to revenues.

Lower expenses for the handling and inland transport of containers, as well as a slightly lower average bunker consumption price of USD 416 per tonne (2018: USD 421 per tonne), had a positive effect on transport expenses, which increased to a total of EUR 9.7 billion (2018: EUR 9.6 billion), also impacted by a stronger US dollar.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

TUI Sells 50 Pct of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Royal Caribbean

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Germany's TUI Group is to sell a 50 percent stake in Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Royal Caribbean.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Inks Space Charter Deal with Maersk and MSC

Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd has signed a space charter agreement with the members of the 2M Alliance.

read more →

Higher Volumes, Better Rates Push Hapag-Lloyd's Earnings Up

For the first nine months of 2019, Hapag-Lloyd’s net result jumped to EUR 297 million from EUR 13 million a year earlier.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Implements New Charge Ahead of IMO 2020

Hapag-Lloyd

German shipping major is to introduce an IMO 2020 Transition Charge for short-term contracts.

read more →

Milaha's Profit, Revenues Rise in First Nine Months of 2019

Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, Milaha CEO

Net profit reached QAR 419 million, up by 5%, while operating revenues increased to QAR 1.83 billion.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Introduces New India Services

Hapag-Lloyd

The IEX service will be the only direct connection between South and East India and Europe.

read more →

In Depth>

Hapag-Lloyd to Issue Fines for Misdeclared Hazardous Cargoes

Hapag-Lloyd vessel

The move comes on the back of a major fire aboard the Yantian Express in January 2019.

read more →

Higher Transport Volumes Improve Hapag-Lloyd's Earnings

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Outlook remains unchanged despite possible trade restrictions and increasing geopolitical risk.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Introduces Global Vessel Risk Surcharge

Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd is to implement a vessel risk surcharge (VRS) following recent maritime incidents.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Secures USD 113 Mn Loan

Hapag-Lloyd

Moving forward with the implementation of its Strategy 2023, Hapag-Lloyd inks a new EUR 100 million loan.

read more →

MISC Posts Profit, Revenue Rise

MISC

Malaysian MISC Berhad ended Q1 2019 with a considerable profit increase.

read more →

Higher Volumes, Rates Drive Hapag-Lloyd's Earnings Up

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Hapag-Lloyd off to a good start amid higher volumes, better freight rates and a stronger US dollar.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Hapag-Lloyd to Start Using Xvela Platform

hapag-lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd decides to implement Xvela’s collaboration services to increase transparency.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises: Hanseatic Nature's Launching Delayed

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises cancels the launching ceremony for the first of its three new expedition ships.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd's Operating Profit Rises in 2018

Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd's higher operating result was driven by higher volumes, improved rates and ongoing cost synergies.

read more →