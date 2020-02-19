Cambodia: 781 Westerdam Passengers Test Negative for Coronavirus

WesterdamImage Courtesy: US Embassy Cambodia

The Cambodian Ministry of Health has announced that 781 passengers on board the cruise ship Westerdam have tested negative for coronavirus.

As explained, health screening indicated no signs of the passengers’ health-related concerns, with all of them being in a normal health condition without fever.

“These results provide the required clearance for remaining guests in Cambodia to begin their onward journey home,” Holland America Line, the owner of the vessel, said in a separate statement.

The company added it is working to finalize arrangements for everyone.

“Westerdam will remain alongside in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, for at least a few more days until testing is complete on the 747 crewmembers on board,” the cruise line informed.

Westerdam was allowed to dock in Cambodia on February 13 after it had been banned from several other ports due to the coronavirus threat. Prior to arrival in Sihanoukville, all 2,257 passengers and crew were screened for illness including the taking of individual temperatures. No individual at that time was identified with an elevated temperature. On February 14, Westerdam received clearance to begin disembarkation.

However, an American woman, who disembarked the cruise ship and reached Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, tested positive for COVID-19. This resulted in extensive health checks of the remaining people on board the Westerdam as well as those who left the ship and spread around the globe.

Carrying 2,257 persons on board, the 82,862 GT Westerdam departed Hong Kong exactly nineteen days ago.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Diamond Princess Quarantine in Japan Officially Over

Diamond Princess

The quarantine of Diamond Princess has officially ended.

read more →

Singapore Cuts Port Dues to Passenger Ships

Cruise ship

The measure is part of COVID-19 relief package.

read more →

Coronavirus Case Confirmed after Hundreds Leave Westerdam

Westerdam

A passenger who recently disembarked Westerdam in Cambodia tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia.

read more →

US, Canada Start Evacuating Diamond Princess Passengers

Diamond Princess

The US and Canada are sending airplanes to Japan to evacuate their citizens from Diamond Princess.

read more →

Coronavirus Outbreak: Royal Caribbean Cancels 18 Sailings

cruise

Royal Caribbean Cruises has so far canceled a total of eighteen sailings in Southeast Asia.

read more →

Westerdam Cleared for Disembarkation in Cambodia

Westerdam

Cambodian authorities granted clearance to Westerdam to begin disembarkation of passengers.

read more →

In Depth>

Ship Banned over Coronavirus Fears Reaches Cambodia

Westerdam

A cruise ship has been allowed to dock in Cambodia after it was turned away from several other ports.

read more →

Diamond Princess Coronavirus Infection Count Rises to 135

Diamond Princess

Some 135 people traveling on board Diamond Princess infected with the novel coronavirus.

read more →

66 More Coronavirus Cases Identified on Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

An additional 66 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

read more →

Japan Readies Ferry to Accommodate China Evacuees

Ferry

Japan prepares a ferry to provide accommodation for its nationals returning from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

read more →

Cruise Ship Quarantined after Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Diamond Princess

The ship will remain under quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days.

read more →

AIDA Cruise Ship Banned from Docking in Saint Lucia

AIDAperla

A cruise ship operated by AIDA Cruises has been refused entry at the port of Castries, Saint Lucia.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Cruise Passengers to Disembark after Coronavirus Scare

Costa Smeralda

The Italian authorities banned anyone from disembarking the ship until medical tests were conducted.

read more →

Coronavirus Sailing Cancellations Start to Hurt RCL's Result

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises has suspended three more sailings on Spectrum of the Seas, homeported in China.

read more →

Cruse Liners Dropping Shanghai Sailings over Coronavirus

MSC Splenida

World's major cruise liner companies pulling planned sailings from Shanghai.

read more →