Singapore Lowers Port Dues to Passenger Ships to Counter COVID-19 Impact

Cruise shipIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is cutting port dues to provide relief to vessel owners and operators who have seen a drop in passenger volumes due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Namely, the port authority said it would offer a 50 percent port dues concession for passenger vessels.

The measure is part of COVID-19 relief package announced on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

The port authority said that the new concession, to be given from March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020, would be on top of all existing port dues concessions.

“All cruise vessels and regional ferries with a port stay of not more than five days, and passenger-carrying harbour craft will qualify for the new concession. It is expected to benefit more than 600 cruise vessels, regional ferries and passenger-carrying harbour craft, bringing total savings of over USD 1 million in the six-month period,” the MPA said.

The spread of coronavirus has seen numerous port authorities introduce precautionary measures to curb the outbreak.

MPA Singapore started carrying out temperature screening at all sea checkpoints, including ferry and cruise terminals, PSA Terminals and Jurong Port, for inbound travelers from January 24, 2020.

Based on the information from the World Health Organization (WHO), Singapore has recorded 77 cases of confirmed coronavirus infections.

