National Geographic Endurance Aces Sea Trials

The National Geographic Endurance, a new polar expedition ship being built for the US-based cruise company Lindblad Expeditions, has completed sea trials in Storfjorden, Norway, ship builder and designer Ulstein said. 

The polar vessel newbuild is soon to return to the shipyard, Ulstein Verft, for the final construction phase before setting off to explore the Arctic.

The sea trial tests have been comprehensive and included exercises of the propulsion and navigation systems and emergency maneuvers such as a live test of the safe return to port system. During the sea trials, people from several disciplines in Ulstein such as design, engineering and project management, have worked closely together with the site team and captains of Lindblad Expeditions. In the concluding part of the sea trials, the Lindblad crew will have ample time to operate the vessel alone, Ulstein added.

The National Geographic Endurance is Lindblad Expeditions’ first of two X-Bow polar newbuilds designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

The ship can accommodate 126 passengers in 69 outside-facing cabins. One of its key features is Ulstein’s X-Bow, a bow that provides fuel efficiency and a very high ice class for access deep into polar regions. The ship’s expanded fuel and water tanks provide for extended operations in remote areas, while the zero-speed stabilizers will ensure stability, whether at zero speed or full steam ahead.

The second vessel, National Geographic Resolution, is set to be delivered in 2021.

