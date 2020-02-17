Coronavirus Case Confirmed after Hundreds Leave Cruise Ship Westerdam

Westerdam
Westerdam in Cambodia. Image Courtesy: US Embassy Cambodia

A female passenger, who recently disembarked Holland America Line’s cruise ship Westerdam in Cambodia, tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia.

The woman, an American national, was stopped at the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia and found infected with COVID-19, the US Embassy Cambodia said.

“One female guest remains in a hospital in Malaysia with a reported positive result for COVID-19 according to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. She is currently in stable condition. Her traveling companion tested negative for COVID-19,” Holland America Line said in a separate statement.

“We are in close coordination with some of the leading health experts from around the world,” Dr. Grant Tarling, Chief Medical Officer for Holland America Line, explained.

“These experts are working with the appropriate national health authorities to investigate and follow-up with any individuals who may have come in contact with the guest.”

The coronavirus case was found after hundreds of cruise passengers have disembarked the cruise ship since Friday.

Last week, Cambodian authorities granted clearance to Westerdam to begin disembarkation of passengers in Sihanoukville.

Westerdam was allowed to dock in Cambodia after it had been banned from several other ports due to the coronavirus threat. Prior to arrival in  Sihanoukville, all 2,257 passengers and crew were screened for illness including the taking of individual temperatures. No individual at that time was identified with an elevated temperature, according to the cruise line.

Holland America Line added that guests who were able to disembark in Cambodia underwent additional health screening and temperature checks. Furthermore, the passports of everyone on board were reviewed to ensure no one had traveled through mainland China in the 14 days prior to the cruise.

During the voyage, there was no indication of the infection on board. The guest who tested positive did not visit the ship’s medical center to report any symptoms of illness. An additional 20 guests who reported to the medical center during the cruise were tested by health officials for COVID-19, and all results were confirmed negative.

“Westerdam remains alongside in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, where officials from the Cambodian Health Ministry are on board today to complete testing for COVID-19 on the 255 guests and 747 crew that are awaiting clearance,” Holland America Line informed on February 17, adding that the process is expected to take several days.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

US, Canada Start Evacuating Diamond Princess Passengers

Diamond Princess

The US and Canada are sending airplanes to Japan to evacuate their citizens from Diamond Princess.

read more →

Coronavirus Outbreak: Royal Caribbean Cancels 18 Sailings

cruise

Royal Caribbean Cruises has so far canceled a total of eighteen sailings in Southeast Asia.

read more →

Westerdam Cleared for Disembarkation in Cambodia

Westerdam

Cambodian authorities granted clearance to Westerdam to begin disembarkation of passengers.

read more →

Ship Banned over Coronavirus Fears Reaches Cambodia

Westerdam

A cruise ship has been allowed to dock in Cambodia after it was turned away from several other ports.

read more →

Diamond Princess Coronavirus Infection Count Rises to 135

Diamond Princess

Some 135 people traveling on board Diamond Princess infected with the novel coronavirus.

read more →

66 More Coronavirus Cases Identified on Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

An additional 66 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

read more →

In Depth>

Japan Readies Ferry to Accommodate China Evacuees

Ferry

Japan prepares a ferry to provide accommodation for its nationals returning from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

read more →

Cruise Ship Quarantined after Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Diamond Princess

The ship will remain under quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days.

read more →

AIDA Cruise Ship Banned from Docking in Saint Lucia

AIDAperla

A cruise ship operated by AIDA Cruises has been refused entry at the port of Castries, Saint Lucia.

read more →

Cruise Passengers to Disembark after Coronavirus Scare

Costa Smeralda

The Italian authorities banned anyone from disembarking the ship until medical tests were conducted.

read more →

Coronavirus Sailing Cancellations Start to Hurt RCL's Result

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises has suspended three more sailings on Spectrum of the Seas, homeported in China.

read more →

Six Seafarers on CMA CGM Ship Reported Ill

Coronavirus

Six crewmembers onboard a CMA CGM ship have been reported ill, with the possibility of coronavirus infection.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Cruse Liners Dropping Shanghai Sailings over Coronavirus

MSC Splenida

World's major cruise liner companies pulling planned sailings from Shanghai.

read more →

Seafarers Face Screening amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai

Seafarers calling at Chinese ports are advised to wear masks and take precautionary measures.

read more →

AIDA Cruises Adds Bremerhaven to Its Port Calls

AIDAcara

AIDAcara made a maiden call in Bremerhaven, thereby marking the addition of the port to the company's program.

read more →