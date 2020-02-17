Thenamaris Lifts Option for 4th LPG Carrier at Hyundai Mipo

Hyundai MipoImage by WMN

Athens-based ship manager Thenamaris has declared an option for the fourth in a series of 38,000 cbm LPG carriers at the Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

Data from the company’s website shows that all four ships are slated for delivery in 2021, contrary to the reports from Clarksons Plateau which said that the delivery was set in 2022.

Thenamaris is currently overseeing the construction of nine newbuildings, including two Aframax crude carriers, two LNG carriers and four LPG carriers.

Japanese Sumitomo Heavy Industries shipyard is building the Aframax vessels and Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo shipyards in Korea are in charge of constructing the LNG and LPG carriers.

Out of these, the two Aframaxes and one large LNG carrier are scheduled for delivery this year.

The company has 87 ships in its live fleet, according to VesselsValue, those being 59 tankers, 18 bulkers, 3 containerships, and 7 gas carriers.

Korea Marine & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries) is targeting an order book of USD 15.9 billion for 2020.

Under the total, Hyundai Samho is seeking to obtain USD 4.25 billion worth of orders, Hyundai Mipo is targeting USD 3.65 billion worth of deals, while HHI has set sights on USD 8 billion worth of orders.

World Maritime News Staff

