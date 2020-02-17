HHLA Handles More Containers in 2019

zoom Image Courtesy: HHLA / Thies Rätzke

German logistics and transportation company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) closed the 2019 financial year with a rise in both its container throughput and revenue, preliminary figures show.

During the year, the group handled 7.6 million standard containers (TEU) at its container terminals, representing an increase of 3.3 percent compared to 7.3 million TEU reported in the previous financial year.

As informed, container throughput at the three container terminals in Hamburg slightly exceeded the high level achieved in 2018, while throughput at the international HHLA container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, was significantly above the previous year’s level.

According to HHLA, the figures for the previous year are only partly comparable as the container terminal in Tallinn was first integrated into the HHLA consolidated group at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

With a transport volume of 1.57 million TEU in 2019, compared to 1.48 million TEU a year earlier, HHLA’s intermodal activities exceeded the previous year’s strong results by 5.7 percent. This result was driven by both rail and road transport, the group explained.

HHLA revenue was higher by 6.8 percent, amounting to EUR 1.38 billion (USD 1.5 billion) in the 2019 financial year, against EUR 1.29 billion posted in 2018.

The group’s operating result (EBIT) also grew by 8.8 percent to EUR 222 million in 2019 from EUR 204 million seen in the 2018 financial year.

The port logistics subgroup generated revenue of EUR 1.35 billion and an operating result of EUR 205 million in 2019, compared to EUR 1.26 billion and EUR 188 million recorded in 2018, respectively.

