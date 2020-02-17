Kawasaki Bags Order for LPG Carrier

LPGIllustration; Image Courtesy: ABS

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has won an order for the construction of a liquefied petroleum gas carrier from Singapore-based owner Kumiai Navigation (KN).

The 84,000 cbm gas carrier will be fuelled by LPG, the shipbuilder revealed, and it is the second LPG-fuelled ship to be built by the yard for Kumiai.

The dual-fuel gas carrier is scheduled for delivery in 2022. 

Kumiai Navigation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese shipowner Kumiai Senpaku.

The company owns 15 vessels, with more new vessels in the pipeline.

Based on the data from VesselsValue, Kumiai Navigation has five ships on order, including two VLGCs at Kawasaki, valued at over USD 80 million each, as well as one Capesize bulk carrier, one Ultramax and one fully pressurized LPG carrier set for delivery in 2020.

As indicated by Kawasaki, the ship can run both on LPG and low sulfur fuel oil, however, the ship’s CO2 footprint is much lower when the ship switches to LPG.

LPG is becoming an ever more prominent solution for the tightening emission regulations being implemented across the shipping sector.

Singaporean owner BW LPG has been among the early adopters of LPG as fuel and has decided to retrofit eight very large gas carriers to this type of fuel in order to cut its emissions.

The growing interest from gas carrier owners to convert their ships to LPG has prompted classification societies to lay the necessary groundwork for design approvals as well as other design and shipbuilding aspects from the installation to bunkering connection.

Most recently, Kawasaki secured approval in principle (AIP) from ABS and ClassNK for its LPG as fuel system design.

KHI claims that in dual-fuel engine capable of using both marine diesel oil and LPG as fuel, its system simultaneously reduces fuel consumption and enables the engine to meet NOx Tier 3 regulations.

The design is intended for an electronically controlled LPG injection marine diesel engine (ME-LGIP).

The system’s main features include cyclical system design that is compatible with propane and butane and circulates LPG in a pressurized state capable of usage at normal ambient temperature; establishing a highly safe control system by implementing risk assessment based on the IGC code and system configuration applicable to merchant ships other than LPG carriers.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Wisdom Marine Accepts Delivery of Another Ultramax

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Wisdom Marine Lines has taken delivery of Amis Treasure, a 61,000 dwt bulker newbuild, from DACKS.

read more →

DSME Bags USD 711 Mn Order for 6 Boxships

Containership

DSME has secured an order for six containerships from an undisclosed owner.

read more →

K Line Joins Project to Develop Hydrogen Supply Chain

K Line joins efforts to create an international CO₂ free energy supply chain.

read more →

MOL Takes Delivery of Third Cameron LNG Carrier

MOL

Japanese shipping major MOL takes delivery of Marvel Pelican, a 155,000 cbm LNG carrier.

read more →

World’s 1st Liquefied Hydrogen Carrier Named in Japan

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has named Suiso Frontier, the world's first liquefied hydrogen carrier.

read more →

Wisdom Marine Orders Bulker at Onomichi Dockyard

Wisdom Marine

Wisdom Marine Lines is continuing with its fleet renewal program as it ordered another bulker.

read more →

In Depth>

Construction Begins on K Line's LNG-Powered Car Carrier

Delivery is scheduled for the fall of 2020.

read more →

Kawasaki Delivers Bulker Amis Star to Wisdom Marine

Wisdom Marine has further two 61,000 dwt units on order from Kawasaki.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Clinches USD 189 Mn LNG Carrier Order

Hyundai Heavy

Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured an order for the construction of an LNG carrier. 

read more →

Hyundai Samho Boosts Orderbook with 5 New Ships

Hyundai Heavy

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries receives orders for 5 vessels.

read more →

K Line Receives Second Corona-Class Unit in One Month

K Line

K Line now has a fleet of 22 Corona-series ships.

read more →

Babcock Secures Work on First LPG-Fueled Newbuild

LPG reliquification skid

The VLGC is the world’s first newbuilding vessel to use LPG as a primary fuel source.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

SHI Cuts Steel for GasLog's 174,000 cbm LNG Carrier

GasLog LNG Carrier steel-cutting

The LNG carrier is scheduled for delivery in late 2020.

read more →

DSME Wins Its Fifth LNG Carrier Order This Year

LNG carrier

DSME received an order for a 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier from an Oceania owner.

read more →

Kawasaki Delivers LPG Carrier Maple Gas to Astomos

The carrier is part of a three-vessel order from November 2015.

read more →