Diana Shipping: Panamax Sale Fails

bulkerIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Greek dry bulker owner Diana Shipping has received a notice of cancellation of the memorandum of agreement signed in December 2019 to sell the 2005-built Panamax vessel Calipso.

Diana previously agreed to sell the 73,700 dwt bulker for USD 7.275 million. The ship was scheduled to be delivered to an unnamed buyer by January 30, 2020.

“The buyers elected to exercise their right to cancel the contract as a result of vessel’s missing the cancelling date stipulated therein, due to unforeseen events, unrelated to the condition of the vessel, and have requested the refund of the deposit of the purchase price held in joint escrow account by the deposit holder,” Diana Shipping said in a statement.

The company added it has taken steps to release the deposit to the buyers.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Norfolk, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 41 vessels. The combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, including the m/v Norfolk, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.66 years.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Diana Offloads Capesize, Finds Work for Kamsarmax

Bulker

Diana Shipping has disposed of a Capesize vessel and inked a time charter contract for a Kamsarmax bulker.

read more →

Diana's Panamax Bulker to Work for Phaethon International

Bulker

The Greek shipowner inks a time charter contract with Phaethon International for Ismene.

read more →

Diana Shipping Secures Work for Panamax Bulker

Bulker

Diana Shipping Inc. inks charter deal for the m/v Oceanis.

read more →

Diana Shipping Offloads 14-Year Old Panamax

bulker

The ship is sold for USD 7.275 million before commissions, and it is scheduled for delivery by January 30, 2020.

read more →

Diana Shipping Extends Bulker Charter with Cargill

The gross charter rate will be USD 11,000 per day.

read more →

Diana Shipping Shrinks Fleet, Sheds Another Panamax

Including the 2005-built Clio, the company agreed to sell six Panamaxes so far this year.

read more →

In Depth>

Diana Loses Charter Deal for Post-Panamax

Diana Shipping revealed that a time charter contract for one of its Post-Panamax bulkers has been canceled.

read more →

Diana Offloads Panamax Bulker

bulker

Greek Diana Shipping has decided to dispose of Nirefs, a 2001-built Panamax bulker.

read more →

Lower Charter Rate for Diana's Ice Class Panamax

Bulker

Diana Shipping extends its time charter contract with Germany's Uniper for one of its Ice class Panamax ships.

read more →

Diana Shipping Sells Panamax Bulker

Diana Shipping

The bulker is to be delivered to the new owner by July 31.

read more →

Diana Shipping's Panamax to Earn More with Uniper

Bulker

Diana Shipping agreed a higher charter rate for Panamax Leto with Uniper Global Commodities.

read more →

Diana Shipping Agrees Panamax Sale, Launches Share Buyback

Bulker

Diana Shipping has signed an MoA to sell its 2004-built Panamax bulker vessel Erato to an unaffiliated third party.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Diana Shipping Extends Charter with Uniper at Lower Rate

bulker

Diana Shipping extends a time charter with Germany's Uniper for Phaidra.

read more →

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Capesize Bulker in Singapore

Diana Shipping; Capesize MV Houston

The time charter is for a period of fourteen to about seventeen months.

read more →

Diana Shipping Sells Panamax Duo, Finds Work for Two Units

Diana Shipping; Glencore Agriculture B.V.

With the sale of Dione and Danae, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 46 dry bulk vessels.

read more →