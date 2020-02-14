Berge Bulk Ship Takes 1st Commercial Delivery of 3D Printed Parts

WilhelmsenImage Courtesy: Wilhelmsen

Berge Mafadi, a 2019-built ore carrier owned by Berge Bulk, has received the world’s first commercial delivery of 3D printed scupper plugs.

The delivery is part of Wilhelmsen’s 3DP printing early adopter program launched in December 2019.

The program for 3D printed marine spare parts eliminates the need for physical inventory storage, distribution and high logistics costs, according to Wilhelmsen.

“We are very excited with this milestone – completing one of the first commercial deliveries of 3D printed parts in the maritime industry,” Hakon Ellekjaer, Head of Venture, 3D Printing, Wilhelmsen Ships Service, commented.

“This is just the beginning of the journey, and we are quickly expanding our offering, together with our key development partners, enabling our customers to benefit from the savings provided by 3D printing, digital inventory and on-demand localized manufacturing.”

Wilhelmsen, as part of their ongoing cooperation with Ivaldi Group, is providing spare parts on demand to vessels of Berge Bulk, Carnival Maritime, Thome Ship Management, OSM Maritime Group, Executive Ship Management and Wilhelmsen Ship Manageement.

Parts in this program are being monitored in close collaboration with class society DNV GL. Through a selection, digitization, and documentation process, every part goes through a quality-controlled process where each part is given a print passport number. All necessary documentation relating to the manufacturing, design, and performance requirements of each part is then captured and enclosed with the delivered part.

DNV GL, through the print passport number and its published rules and standards, is providing ecosystem assurance to the Wilhelmsen 3D printing venture.

Wilhelmsen and Ivaldi have delivered several 3D printed parts to the Berge Bulk vessel, and scupper plugs were one of the part categories. There are numerous scupper plugs on a vessel. For convenience and readiness, each drainage hole on the open deck has its own scupper plug. Scupper plugs are used for closing drainage holes to prevent oil spills or other contaminant spills on a ship.

“Scupper plugs are expensive, and there are no universal dimensions, which means that when you have a broken element, you have to buy a new scupper plug. With additive manufacturing, we are able to procure scupper plugs faster, cheaper and locally. If any part breaks, we can replace that one part instead of the whole unit,” Sim Teck Siang, Procurement Manager, Berge Bulk, explained.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Final of Six Ultramaxes Joins Eagle Bulk

Bulker

Eagle Bulk Shipping has taken delivery of the sixth and final Ultramax drybulk vessel it agreed to acquire in July.

read more →

MOL Takes Delivery of Third Cameron LNG Carrier

MOL

Japanese shipping major MOL takes delivery of Marvel Pelican, a 155,000 cbm LNG carrier.

read more →

Eagle Bulk Takes Delivery of One More Ultramax

Bulker

Eagle Bulk Shipping takes delivery of the fifth of six Ultramax drybulk vessels it has recently agreed to acquire.

read more →

2020 Bulkers Takes Delivery of Third Newcastlemax Newbuild

2020 Bulkers

The 208,000 dwt ship is part of a sale and leaseback deal with Ocean Yield.

read more →

Eagle Bulk Takes Delivery of Another Ultramax

Bulker

The 63,500 dwt Nautical Elisabeth has been renamed the M/V Santos Eagle.

read more →

Foremost Grows Fleet with Post-Panamax Newbuild

bulker

Foremost expands fleet with another eco-friendly Post-Panamax bulker.

read more →

In Depth>

Eagle Bulk Welcomes Second of Six Ultramaxes to Its Fleet

Bulker

The 2015-built scrubber-fitted ship has been renamed the M/V Sydney Eagle.

read more →

Eagle Bulk Adds First of Six Ultramaxes to Its Fleet

Bulker

The 2015-built ship, fitted with a scrubber, has been renamed the M/V Dublin Eagle.

read more →

Fednav Welcomes Its Latest Handy Bulker

Fednav

Canada's Fednav takes delivery of Federal Montreal, its newest Great Lakes-suitable Handysize vessel.

read more →

Five 2020 Bulkers' Newbuildings to Be Delivered Earlier

Bulker

The delivery of five of the company's new vessels had been advanced by a total of eight months.

read more →

Berge Bulk Adds New Energy-Efficient Bulker to Its Fleet

Berge Mafadi

The new bulker ranks amongst the most energy-efficient bulk carriers in the world, according to Berge Bulk.

read more →

Ocean Yield Takes Delivery of Scorpio's Ultramax Pair

bulker

Ocean Yield ASA takes delivery of two 2017-built Ultramax dry bulk vessels.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

GOGL Takes Stake in Singapore Marine

bulker

Golden Ocean acquires a 15% ownership interest in Singapore Marine, a dry bulk freight operator.

read more →

WSS, Airbus Start Shore-To-Ship Drone Delivery Trials

Airbus Skyways drone

The Skyways drone can transport payloads of up to 4kg as far as 3km from the coast.

read more →

Berge Bulk Adds Capesize Berge Logan to Fleet

Berge Logan

Berge Bulk's latest Capesize will sail under the flag of Isle of Man.

read more →