Nauticor, Fassmer Team Up on LNG Newbuilding, Retrofitting Projects

NauticorImage Courtesy: Nauticor

Germany-based LNG supplier Nauticor and compatriot manufacturer of special purpose vessels Fr. Fassmer have unveiled the cooperation in newbuilding and retrofitting projects for ships with LNG engines.

As explained, the duo hopes to generate synergy effects for the commissioning of newbuild or retrofitted vessels, which have been equipped with LNG engines and the respective system components.

The first project conducted under the new cooperation was the commissioning and initial LNG bunkering of the research vessel Atair at the Fassmer shipyard on February 6, 2020. Fassmer was awarded the contract to build the new sea surveying, wreck search and research vessel for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH).

Atair is expected to enter service in 2020 and will replace the previous ship with that name. Nauticor was responsible for purchasing and transporting the LNG for the initial bunkering and supported Fassmer in the execution of the operation. Furthermore, Nauticor will ensure the supply of LNG throughout the whole LNG trial period.

“This successful initial LNG bunkering operation for the Atair clearly illustrates the importance of cooperation for innovative projects, such as the first German research vessel running on LNG,” Richard Schröder, CEO of Nauticor, commented.

Nauticor and Fassmer started working together back in 2015 when the newbuild ferry Helgoland, the first ferry with an LNG engine built in Germany, received its first LNG from Nauticor on the premises of Fassmer.

“As one of the few shipyards in Europe with experience in constructing of LNG-fuelled vessels, we notice a rising interest in newbuilds and retrofits equipped with environmentally-friendly propulsion,” Christian Schmidt, Fassmer’ s Head of Project, said.

“Due to the successful cooperation with Nauticor we have been able to prepare and conduct the LNG bunkering efficiently and safely. Thereby, additional incentives are created for shipping companies to use LNG as fuel. Not only do they benefit from the environmental advantages of LNG but also from the economic gains generated by using the fuel.”

