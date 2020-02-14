APM Terminals Restarts Permit Process for Poti Port Construction

APM TerminalsImage Courtesy: APM Terminals

APM Terminals Poti, part of Dutch terminal operator APM Terminals, has re-initiated the process of obtaining the necessary permits to build a new deep-water multipurpose port in Poti.

On February 11, 2020, APM Terminals submitted an application to the Technical and Construction Supervision Agency to obtain the permit for land usage for construction of the new deep-water port in Poti. This is the initial stage of the three-stage formal procedure for construction permit issuance.

Prior to submitting the application, APM Terminals presented its plans to the Government of Georgia for the creation of the deepwater port.

As explained, the company intends to expand Poti Sea Port to provide Georgia with a modern gateway that will serve vessels of the Panamax class and greatly contribute to the country’s economy by increasing the capacity of the logistic corridor.

“By submitting our land usage applications, we once again emphasize our readiness to proceed. It is imperative that we get it expedited in order to have the go-live in Q2 2022 as planned,” Keld Mosgaard Christensen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti, commented.

“Our sincerest hope that this application will be looked upon favourably and that in the nearest future we can commence with our USD 250m of foreign direct investment and deploy our … expertise to build and successfully operate much needed deep-water port in Georgia,” he added.

