PIL Exits Transpacific Market to Boost Presence in North-South Trade

zoom Illustration. Image Courtesy: PIL

Singapore’s shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has decided to withdraw its services from the Transpacific market in an effort “to optimize the company’s network efficiency”.

As a result of this service realignment, PIL’s last Transpacific sailing will be in March 2020.

“The company has taken this decision as part of a wider strategic review of its business,” PIL said in a statement.

“Henceforth, PIL will focus on further strengthening its position in the North-South Trade such as Africa, Middle East / Red Sea, India Sub-Continent, Latin America, and Oceania.”

PIL is one of the top ten containership operators in the world. The company owns and operates a fleet of around 150 containerships, bulkers and multipurpose vessels.

