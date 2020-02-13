Spotted: Virgin Voyages’ Newest Ship Presented

Scarlet Lady

Scarlet Lady, the first of four cruise ships ordered by Florida-based cruise line Virgin Voyages from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, was presented for delivery at the shipyard in Genoa Sestri Ponente on February 13, 2020.

The environmentally friendly newbuild was launched in February 2019.

With a gross tonnage of 110,000 tons, Scarlet Lady is 278 meters long and 38 wide.

In June last year, Virgin Voyages unveiled that Scarlet Lady would be led by Captain Wendy Williams. Williams is the first Canadian woman to captain a ship for a major cruise brand. Apart from the captain, Virgin Voyages also recruited a number of female officers for its new ship.

Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady, is currently under construction in the same yard. This vessel is slated for delivery in 2021, while the third and the fourth units, still unnamed, will set sail in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

They will all feature over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers, accompanied by 1,160 crew members on board.

Image Courtesy: Fincantieri

