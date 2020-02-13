PSA Marine Becomes Owner of Peruvian Tramarsa Flota

TugIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Singapore-based marine services provider PSA Marine, part of PSA International, has completed the 100% acquisition of maritime services company Tramarsa Flota S.A. and its subsidiaries in Peru from the Grupo Romero.

As informed, the stock purchase agreement was signed in Lima, Peru, on February 12, 2020.

Tramarsa Flota is a port services company that provides an integrated service offering of towage, pilotage, launch boat and offshore services in ten major ports along the Peruvian coastline. It owns 45 vessels, including 17 tugs, 23 launches and five support vessels for diving activities and other marine services.

“We are delighted to welcome Tramarsa Flota to our PSA Marine global family. This strategic move will strengthen our international towage and pilotage network,” Peter Chew, Managing Director of PSA Marine, commented.

With the acquisition of Tramarsa Flota, PSA Marine now owns and operates more than 70 tugs in Peru, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Oman and Southeast Asia, with flagship operations in Singapore.

