Scorpio Bulkers in Sale and Leaseback with Ocean Yield for Ship Trio

Monaco-based dry bulk shipping company Scorpio Bulkers has decided to sell and leaseback one Kamsarmax and two Ultramax vessels to Norwegian shipowner Ocean Yield.

The ships in question are SBI Cronos, SBI Achilles and SBI Lynx, built in 2015, 2016 and 2018, respectively.

As informed, the ship trio will be acquired by Ocean Yield for USD 62.8 million net of pre-paid charter hire with nine, ten and twelve years bareboat charters to Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers has several purchase options during the charter period of each agreement. There is also a purchase option for each vessel upon the expiration of each agreement.

“Upon completion, which is estimated to take place in the first quarter of 2020, the company’s liquidity is expected to increase by up to USD 33.6 million after the repayment of outstanding debt,” Scorpio Bulkers, which now has a fleet of 52 owned or finance-leased and six chartered-in ships, said.

Additionally, Ocean Yield has committed to part finance the scrubber installation on the three abovementioned vessels, with an additional of USD 1.5 million per vessel during 2020.

“We are pleased to further expand our relationship with Scorpio Bulkers with the investment in three … dry bulk carriers with long-term charters. Including this transaction, Ocean Yield has now increased the fleet to 72 vessels,” Lars Solbakken, Ocean Yield’s Chief Executive Officer, commented in a separate statement.