SCPA Gets US Federal Grant for Wando Welch Terminal Upgrade

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) has been awarded a nearly USD 20 million federal grant to assist with building vital infrastructure at Wando Welch Terminal in support of the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the Port Infrastructure Development Grant for S.C. Ports’ Wando Welch Terminal Wharf Toe Wall and Berth Deepening Project. The funds will go toward building a toe wall and deepening three berths at the Wando terminal.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation grant is crucial to realizing these necessary infrastructure projects related to our Charleston Harbor Deepening Project,” S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said.

“We are incredibly grateful to the DOT, Gov. Henry McMaster and our Congressional delegation for their work on this grant. Their support ensures South Carolina will have the deepest harbor on the East Coast next year with 52 feet of depth, enabling S.C. Ports to remain globally competitive in the era of big ships.”

The toe wall is needed to maintain a stable slope beneath the wharf, as well as provide an edge for berth deepening and to enable future maintenance dredging.

These construction projects are critically linked to the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project, which is currently underway by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The construction of the toe wall and deepening of the three berths at Wando Welch Terminal must be completed in conjunction with the deepening project to realize the full benefits of achieving 52 feet of depth. This work will ensure the mega container ships calling on the Port of Charleston can seamlessly access Wando Welch Terminal,” Barbara Melvin, S.C. Ports Authority COO, said.

This work complements a multiyear effort to upgrade Wando Welch Terminal with a stronger wharf and more efficient layout to handle larger ships, taller cranes and more cargo.

S.C. Ports has invested nearly USD 2 billion overall in recent years to enhance infrastructure and increase capacity as cargo volumes continue to grow. Container volumes have doubled at the Port of Charleston since 2009 and continue to grow year-over-year. In 2019, SCPA had the best calendar year in its history, handling 2.44 million TEUs, a 5% increase year-over-year.