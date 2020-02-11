Diamond Princess Coronavirus Infection Count Rises to 135

Diamond PrincessIllustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Some 135 people traveling on board Diamond Princess cruise ship have been infected with the novel coronavirus, the latest update from the Japanese Ministry of Health shows.

The ministry is continuing to conduct medical screening of the crew and personnel on board the ship,  quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, until at least February 19.

“Positive results were confirmed in 135 of the 439 patients tested,” the ministry informed on February 10.

The update comes just a day after 66 new cases were recorded on board the cruise ship.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), all individuals testing positive are being disembarked and admitted for medical care in infectious disease hospitals in the Yokohama area.

“Close contacts of the infected passengers are asked to remain in quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with a confirmed case. Thus, the quarantine period will be extended beyond the February 19 as appropriate only for close contacts of newly confirmed cases,” the organization said.

The cruise company said earlier that there were 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board the cruise ship covering a range of nationalities. Approximately half the guests onboard are from Japan.

Due to the ongoing situation, Princess Cruises had to cancel two Diamond Princess cruises departing Yokohama, which were scheduled for Feb 4 and Feb 12.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

66 More Coronavirus Cases Identified on Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

An additional 66 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

read more →

Japan Readies Ferry to Accommodate China Evacuees

Ferry

Japan prepares a ferry to provide accommodation for its nationals returning from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

read more →

China’s Oil Demand Drops for 1st Time since 2009

Tanker

Wood Mackenzie has lowered its oil demand forecast for Q1 2020.

read more →

Cruise Ship Quarantined after Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Diamond Princess

The ship will remain under quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days.

read more →

AIDA Cruise Ship Banned from Docking in Saint Lucia

AIDAperla

A cruise ship operated by AIDA Cruises has been refused entry at the port of Castries, Saint Lucia.

read more →

Cruise Passengers to Disembark after Coronavirus Scare

Costa Smeralda

The Italian authorities banned anyone from disembarking the ship until medical tests were conducted.

read more →

In Depth>

Six Seafarers on CMA CGM Ship Reported Ill

Coronavirus

Six crewmembers onboard a CMA CGM ship have been reported ill, with the possibility of coronavirus infection.

read more →

Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of 4th Royal-Class Ship

Fincantieri

Fincantieri delivers Sky Princess, the newest Royal Princess class ship, to Princess Cruises.

read more →

Princess Cruises Unveils Name of 6th Royal-Class Ship

Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess will be Princess Cruises' sixth Royal-class ship debuting in 2021.

read more →

Princess Cruises' Newest Vessel Aces Sea Trials

Princess Cruises' vessel

After six days of trials, Sky Princess returned to Fincantieri's shipyard for exterior and interior works.

read more →

Diamond S Shipping Disposes of Two MR Tankers

chemical tanker

The disposal is part of the company's fleet renewal program.

read more →

Fincantieri Floats Out Princess Cruises' Newest Vessel

Princess Cruises' new cruise ship Enchanted Princess

Interior fittings will now begin, leading the vessel to its delivery, scheduled in 2020.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Burning Car Carrier Abandoned off Philippine Coast

The vessel caught fire late on Sunday.

read more →

Mitsubishi Christens New Sayaringo STaGE LNG Carrier

Diamond Gas Sakura

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding named a new Sayaringo STaGE LNG carrier for Mitsubishi Corp, NYK Line on April 19.

read more →

Princess Cruises, Fincantieri Ink Final Deals for Two Ships

diamond-princess

Princess Cruises and Fincantieri sign final contracts for the construction of two next-generation 175,000-ton ...

read more →