Hapag-Lloyd, HHLA Forge Ties

zoom Image Courtesy: Hapag-Lloyd

German heavyweights Hapag-Lloyd AG and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) announced that they will be continuing their close cooperation in Hamburg for another five years.

As informed, the move paves the way for both companies to make necessary investments and boost their overall competitiveness.

Both parties also agreed to intensify their collaboration on sustainability-related issues.

The duo said that there are plans to cut emissions in the Port of Hamburg and to work together to expand hinterland connections.

“We are very pleased to be able to continue our longstanding, trusting and intensive collaboration. As a result, the Port of Hamburg is and will remain a maritime hub of high importance to global logistics flows,” said the CEOs Angela Titzrath, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, and Rolf Habben Jansen, Hapag-Lloyd AG.

The announcement is expected to build upon the previous efforts aimed at improving the air quality in the port of Hamburg.

Namely, back in 2018, terminal operator HHLA, and the container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd teamed up with technology supplier Becker Marine Systems to test alternative power supply for ships while on layovers in the Port of Hamburg.

The parties tested a prototype of a mobile power generator with some of Hapag-Lloyd’s giant 20,000 TEU containerships.

Hapag-Lloyd is exploring various solutions as part of its decarbonization journey, including LNG and biofuel.

The efforts are in line with the intentions of German political leadership to make the Port of Hamburg carbon neutral.

To make this happen, all containerships staying in the port need to cut their CO2 emissions to zero in the medium term.